Melton Gig Guide: October 26 to 28 - Melton Times

Govannen will headline at The Royal Horseshoes in Waltham on Friday. Govannen are a Celtic band with jigs and reels and traditional and contemporary Irish songs. For fun throw in some blues, rock ‘n’ roll and more.

Friday sees the return of James Joyce’s closed mic sessions at More Coffee Co. Why closed you may ask? Because, this is a chance for the students James teaches to perform with a full PA set up, in public, for family, friends and anyone who rambles in.

The Noels Arms reopens under new management on Friday. Jonny Lawrence of Sunday Hut and Drifter will debut. Jonny will do his own spin on some classics, he will be taking it back to the roots of blues and debuting some of his own material. Drifter mix the spirit of Howling Wolf and Muddy Waters, with the old school reggae vibe of Lee “Scratch” Perry and Bob Marley.

The Crown is the place to be to see BaKlash on Friday. Through the “Rock of Ages”, bands featured in the set include The Beatles, The Stones, The Kinks, T-Rex, Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, Deep Purple, Sex Pistols, AC/DC, Thin Lizzy, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, Muse, Primal Scream, Stereophonics, Kasabian, Kings of Leon and many more. A night of energy, sweat and good tunes is promised.

The Black Swan hosts One Man Two Tone on Friday. Skank to songs from Madness, The Specials, Bad Manners, The Beat, The Jam, Dexys and UB40.

The Worx take to the stage at The Nags Head in Harby on Saturday. The Worx are a band with more edge than a dodecahedron. This is not your average pub set, from your average party band. Expect the unexpected and you won’t be disappointed. Romping bass lines, killer synth riffs and thumping beats like you will never have heard before.

Saturday sees Hobo Disco debut at the Genny B. Once upon a time, in a long, long lost discotheque a star exploded. When the glitter settled, five hobo party creatures crawled out from the abyss brandishing strange stringed instruments and unique party vibes. Hobo Disco’s aim is to bring joy and merriment to any occasion.

The Rooters gig at the Noels Arms on Saturday. The Rooters deliver a varied musical classic rock palette from Iron Maiden, Thunder, Extreme, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Black Stone Cherry and Thin Lizzy.

Sounds Rite will do just that, sound right at The Grapes on Saturday. Brothers John and Ronnie Horton, two local lads, make up this popular singing duo. They play rock, pop and ballads from the last five decades.

Turn up for Howard Rose and Will Hay performing at the Noels Arms on Sunday. They need no introduction as they are both local superstars. If you haven’t seen them yet, now is chance.

The Backbeat Drivers headline at The Saddle in Twyford on Sunday. If you like a fun evening, handsome men and great harmonies, all served up with a large helping of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Kansas, Blue Öyster Cult and guitar classics of the 60s, 70s and 80s, this band is for you.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, George Simpson will debut. The pub is just 15 minutes away from Melton, children welcome.

Sunday sees Reuben and Jonny host an open mic session at the Genny B. If you fancy a crack at it, or just a pint listening to some nice songs, then this venue can accommodate your needs.

Hobo Disco will gig at The Half Moon on Sunday. Popular pop classics were melted down and recast into the strongest of ho-bo, up-tempo, folk, gypsy, rock and pop party music. It turns out that Britney Spears and Spice Girls sound amazing this way.