Melton Gig Guide: October 19 to 21 - Melton Times

TARRP will headline at The Black Swan on Friday. They are a covers band from Leicester, specialising in classic rock and soul from the 60s all the way to the 00s. They feature four award-winning vocalists delivering authentic harmonies unmatched by any group in the East Midlands. Expect songs from the likes of Pink Floyd, Tom Petty, Ray Charles and ZZ Top to Weezer, Foo Fighters and Bruno Mars. TARRP are all-rounders with something for everyone.

The Grapes is the place to be to see Mistabeat on Saturday. Mistabeat are a four-piece 50s, 60s and 70s covers band, and have been established six years. Mistabeat primarily play rock ‘n’ roll, punk, glam and classic rock, but now also include a few more recent songs in the set. Artists covered range from The Beatles to T-Rex, Creedence Clearwater Revival to Chuck Berry and ZZ Top to Status Quo.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, TapTonic will debut. With a mixture of old and new songs in a jazz and easy listening style, TapTonic are a Leicester-based trio who will give you an evening of keyboard, percussion and outstanding vocals. TapTonic are a swing trio comprising of Claire Shortland on lead vocals, Steve Billau on piano/keyboards and Adi Wood on drums. Their musical repertoire is diverse, ranging from George Gershwin to George Ezra, Nina Simone to Amy Winehouse and Nat King Cole to Jessie J.

Ray Callcut and Andy Lamb (two-thirds of the late lamented Revolver) get together to thrash out some tunes at The Crown on Sunday. Despite losing a third of Revolver to the lure of sangria and senoritas or The Saddle at Twyford, Ray and Andy return to bring you a rockin’ acoustic set to re-live classic songs ranging from the 60s to the 80s.

Sunday sees Reuben and Jonny host an open mic session at the Genny B. If you fancy a crack at it, or just a pint listening to some nice songs, then this venue can accommodate your needs.