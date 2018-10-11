Melton Gig Guide: October 11 to 14 - Melton Times

Tonight there will be jazz at Amore Restaurant courtesy of The Groove Merchants. The Groove Merchants represent a genre that harks back to the free spirits of the 1960s. They play jazz, jazz funk, jazz blues and jazz rock fusion. Their extensive collection of instrumental material and the ensemble provides a perfect backing for vocalists, of which the group has many experienced vocalists who perform.

La Perla, formally La Torre is hosting George Simpson for its opening night tonight. George said: “I will be christening the new grand piano and singing some songs.” Expect a mix of choice covers, old and new. George has been recognised by BBC Radio 2 and labelled as remarkably talented by the BBC Introducing team.

Solo singer Eleni will headline at The Black Swan on Friday. Eleni covers a variety of everything and depending what mood she’s in on the day of the gig depends what she performs. She’s the vocalist of new band Rebel Soul UK who caused a bit of a stir with over 1,000 views of the video in 24 hours. Think a young Janis Joplin right here in Melton singing for you.

Nether Broughton Village Hall hosts Hey Dude on Saturday. Think The Beatles, classic 60s and 70s rock and pop. Tickets £15 includes a two-course supper - (01664) 823077.

The Grapes is the place to be to see male vocalist Stuart Leigh on Saturday. Stuart is the lead singer of the successful function band The Revisited. With a wide range of material, Stuart will perform songs from a range of eras and genres, so prepare for a great night and don’t forget your dancing shoes.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, there will be another folk and acoustic club evening. The summer holidays are over, so it’s back to school, back to work, and back to the pub for a folk and acoustic club with songs to celebrate autumn and the harvest season. Bring instruments, your voice, your songs or just your ears, and have fun. All are welcome to play, sing or just listen.

Sunday sees Reuben and Jonny host an open mic session at the Genny B. If you fancy a crack at it, or just a pint listening to some nice songs, then this venue can accommodate your needs.

Cliff Bywater gigs at The Half Moon on Sunday. Clive is a guitarist who plays keys and guitar with covers band Mod Story. A top musician and really nice bloke, Cliff will take you on a musical journey. Taking in the origins of ‘Mod’ in the 60s, the revival years of the 70s and 80s, Cliff will also be looking in on 90s Brit Pop, and the Oasis/Blur power struggle. Just for good measure there will more than likely be guitar arrangements of everything from Mendelssohn to Metallica.