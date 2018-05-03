Melton Gig Guide: May 3 to 7 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms hosts five comedians tonight. Comedy Chip Shop will see Jon Pearson, Hannah Sylvester, Adam Elmi, Ryan Mould and Troy Hawke perform sketches. Standing room only.

Friday sees Mid Life Crisis perform at The Carington Arms in Ashby Folville. They are a three-piece covers band that play punk, rock, pop and a bit of rock ‘n’ roll.

The Troubadours headline at the Noels Arms on Friday. Expect classic tunes with golden harmonies and melodies good enough to eat, as The Troubadours will guarantee to reach the parts other bands attempt to reach.

‘Big Dave Bopper’ will take to the stage at The Black Swan on Friday. Where did his stage name come from? Thse of you who know Dave will tell you that he is not the slimiest of people hence the Big, Dave for obvious reasons and Bopper because he was a big name in the 60s with rock ‘n’ roll.

Ray and Andy’s Revolver will headline at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, on Friday. Ray and Dave will bring you a rockin’ acoustic set. The Beatles to Aerosmith.

The Nags Head in Harby is the place to see The Hoo Haas on Friday. The Hoo Haas play edgy brit pop from the 90s to the present day.

The Genny B welcomes Roadrunner to the venue on Friday. Roadrunner specialise in high energy cover versions of classic rhythm and blues, soul, motown and rock. Expect classics from Tina Turner, The Blues Brothers, The Commitments, The Rolling Stones, James Brown and many more.

Saturday sees Govannen duo Dan Briton and Adelle McMahon gig at at The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial. Dan and Adele are more commonly seen as two fifths of Celtic-inspired good time band Govannen, but they will bring you relaxing roots music. Adele’s skilful fiddle playing is the perfect accompaniment to Dan’s melodic guitar and vocals.

Adam Hayes will gig at Montero Lounge on Saturday. He will sing songs from Paolo Nutini, James Morrison, Amy Winehouse, The Beatles, The Carpenters and Fleetwood Mac. Adam is inspired by an electric range of singers old and new.

Crow take over The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, on Saurday. Crow are a brand new band for 2018. Born out of a love of country rock, acoustic rock and classic rock sounds from the greatest bands and songwriters. They play great music from The Eagles, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Steve Earle, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, plus lots, lots more.

A Fuego debut at the Genny B on Saturday. A Fuego have risen from the ashes of the local punk/rock covers band Lockdown. Their symbol is a branding iron, which gives an account of their approach to rock; it’s engraved under their skins. The band play covers by bands like Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Metallica, Muse and others.

On Saturday, at The Vines, on Burton Road, Rachel Paul will sing. Rachel is a motown, soul, disco and R&B singer from Leicester. She performs songs from the likes of Etta James, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder and Sister Sledge right through to present day and Jessie J, Bruno Mars and Adele.

Cocked n’ Loaded will take to the stage at the Noels Arms on Saturday. They return with their hair metal hits from Motley Crue, Guns N’ Roses, Poison and more.

All-round entertainer Becky Knight steps foot in The Grapes on Saturday. She will perform a varied range of material covering many decades.

The Cheeze will headline at the Noels Arms on Sunday. The Cheeze cover classic rock and pop songs from the last century (no Kaisers of Leon). Their set includes songs by The Faces, Deep Purple, Hendrix, Santana and Gary Moore. Requests, heckling and banter are positively encouraged and will be met with either mild abuse or a busked version of your favourite song.

Sunday sees Karen Morrel gig at The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial. Karen is more often seen behind the counter of the village store, but she’s a delightful performer of classic country, pop and many other styles.

The Grapes is the place to be to see John Barry on Sunday. John is the consummate professional, with a wide range of songs to suit all occasions from country, pop, and soul.

The Crown welcomes Revolver ‘stripped bare’ to the venue on Sunday. Ray Callcut and Andy Lamb (two-thirds of the late, lamented Revolver) play classic covers from bands of the 60s, 70s and 80s, including 10cc, The Beatles, The Police and more.

Take your best singing voices and guitars to the Genny B on Sunday for an open mic session with hosts Shannon and Sian. Set to be a right cracker.

Shane Poole will gig at The Half Moon on Sunday. His set list includes ‘What’s the Story Morning Glory?’ ‘Dancing in the Dark,’ ‘Motorcycle Emptiness, to theHorrid Henry theme. “All Aboard?”

The Groove Merchants take over The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, on Monday. The Groove Merchants represent a genre that harks back to the free spirits of the 1960s. They play jazz, jazz funk, jazz blues and jazz rock fusion.