Melton Gig Guide: May 25 to 27 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms hosts Shadow on the Sun on Friday. Shadow on the Sun are a Corby-based, fast paced four-piece rock/pop cover band. They have been a band for more than five years, playing songs for all generations and occasions.

Hey you! Don’t watch that, watch dis! It’s time to suit and boot, join the movers and the groovers, the makers and the shakers, the aces and the faces at The Black Swan on Friday. Dance to the ska, mod and new wave sounds brought to life by Steve Wallbanks aka One Man Two Tone.

Graves and Gallows High debut at the Genny B on Friday. Two for the price of one! Gallows High are a five-piece female fronted metal band from Leicester that will bring the party both onstage and after the gig. They play hard-crushing riffs and soaring melodies. Graves are a four-piece alternative hard rock grunge band from Leicester. With an all-out and intriguing style of their own they deliver cleverly deep and melodic songs with powerful and catchy riffs. Graves have a tight and polished onstage presence that they assure will melt some faces.

On Saturday at the Genny B The Rebels will be in town. This band were born to rock. The energy and excitement of their performance is palpable. Free your mind and shake your body, the easy rider spirit is back. The Rebels cover a great range of songs from the last five decades including some forgotten classics. Expect songs from Primal Scream, The Black Crowes, Lenny Kravitz, T.Rex, Queen, The Who, The Kinks, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix and The Stones.

The Mix Tapes will headline at the Noels Arms on Saturday. The Mix Tapes are a talented five-piece band from Corby that have been together for a few years with a mix of songs from all decades. Everything from The Human League through to Thin Lizzy, lots of classics mainly from the 70s 80s and 90s that will fulfil the most diverse of tastes.

Mark Farren will gig at The Grapes on Saturday. He will perform hits from Elvis to Kings of Leon. Mark has played guitar in various bands, from an Elvis tribute to rock covers bands. After having four years out he returned to music following an ambition to be a solo artist in early 2016.

At the All England Sports Ground on Saxby Road, Sunday, Dale Weatherstone will perform after The Bobby Barnard Charity Match. The match will be fought out by Avin A Laff Utd and a Melton District Sunday League Best XI. Kick off is 11am.

The Nags head is the place to be to see Steve Faulkner on Sunday. Steve is one of the more entertaining of the covers artists currently playing around the UK. Whether it’s his passionate heartfelt delivery, his clever arrangements, or his use of different sounds and effects, his shows are never to missed and always lots of fun. From The Beatles to Tenacious D via Wheatus and Vanilla Ice you know you’re in for a treat.

The Noels Arms will host Beyond Mainstreet on Sunday (4pm). Beyond Main Street play a wide variety of cover songs taken from their favourite artists including Stereophonics, Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams as well as rock based and 80s covers. If you can’t catch them here, don’t worry, they’ll be in The Half Moon (8pm).

Sunday sees Lost Cousins play at The Crown and Plough in Long Clawson. A mix of jazz, folk, indie, pop and country. Bruce Springsteen to Paramore, Cheryl Crow to Prince.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, Sheila Mosley will take to the stage. Sheila’s music is rooted in the folk scene, so there will be songs about injustices and politics, joy, life and love.

The Crown welcomes Bitter and Twisted to the venue on Sunday. Acoustic duo Bitter and Twisted will be going live once again with their unique brand of songs performed by Darren Hall singer and vocalist and his tub thumper (cajon) friend Pete.

Rachel Paul will be back at The Grapes on Sunday. She is a motown, soul, disco and R&B singer from Leicester. Rachel will perform songs from the likes of Etta James, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder and Sister Sledge, right through to present day numbers from Jessie J, Bruno Mars and Adele.

The Hamilton Tennis Club is the place to be to see Jo and Ray on Sunday. They built their city on rock ‘n’ roll, and now ex-Noels landlady Jo together with her rock accomplice Ray Callcut, will take you on a musical journey.