Melton Gig Guide: May 11 to 13 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms hosts The Hounds Blues Band on Friday. The Hounds Blues Band are already securing regular gigs at The UK’s premiere blues bar Aint Nothin But Blues. They might be a newly formed, but they are all seasoned professionals with some impressive credentials between them. It’s a lovingly crafted act of powerful music to have you crying into your bourbon one minute and getting on the dance floor the next.

Friday sees Bitter and Twisted perform at the Genny B. Expect songs from all eras. From classic rock’n’ roll to Ed Sheeran, there is something for everyone to get you rocking, smooching, laughing and leaping for joy.

Zephr 4 will debut at the Genny B on Saturday. Zephr 4 play songs from the “Beat Group” era in the 1960s. After 50 years the music lives on and perhaps for the first time ever, is listened to by all generations. Think The Searchers, The Beatles, The Kinks, The Tremeloes, The Merseybeats, The Hollies and many more.

The Noels Arms is the place to be to see The Boutones on Saturday. The Bous were born out of a desire to create something musically a little different. They do play covers, but steer away from the traditional format in terms song choice and style, playing them as though they might be originals. The experience gleaned as professional musicians along with a mutual love of soul, rhythm and blues and Americana, plus tight harmonies and a vintage vibe gives the band a unique style.

Solo artist Stuart Leigh will gig at The Grapes on Saturday. Stuart is a very experienced vocalist and has performed the length and breadth of the UK, from South Wales to Inverness. With a wide range of material, he will perform songs from a range of eras and genres, so prepare for a great night.

The Black Swan welcomes SOS Rock and Blues Band to the venue on Saturday. SOS Blues Band like to think they are Leicester’s rock and blues establishment, having been around since the heady pre-millenium days of 1999. Getting more sophisticated over the years, they now deliver solid rock and blues covers, combining a smattering of old favourites with more imaginative, exciting versions of the type of rock and blues that really gets you moving.

Harriet Carter and Benn Hartmann (Harriet and Benn) will headline at the Noels Arms on Sunday. Harriet began performing around Leicester after going along to one of Benn’s open mic nights and got up to sing. Harriet has since been making a name for herself as the little lady with a big voice! Benn will also be singing a few well-known tunes as well.

Sunday sees Abandon Her play at The Half Moon. Abandon Her will perform as an acoustic duo and will churn out a mixture of unbeatable covers and originals.