Melton Gig Guide: March 9 to 11 - Melton Times

If you’re looking for some live music to blow away the cobwebs of another dreary week at work, head down to the Noels Arms on Friday to see Plug perform. Plug play 60s and 70s pop, punk, indie, rock and new wave from The Beatles to the Buzzcocks and back. There’s no bells or whistles, just guitar, bass, drums and vocals. A beer and a bop, what’s not to like.

The Missing Beat headline at The Nags Head in Harby on Friday. Melodic rock with a twist. From Janis Joplin to the Kings of Leon, via Blondie, Eurythmics and The Clash.

Novocaine will debut at the Genny B on Saturday. Novocaine are a three-piece rock and indie covers band hailing from the East Midlands, forming from the ashes of Chilli’s tribute band The Red Mock Chilli Peppers, cover band Kid Ego and Originals Band Themselves. Novocaine have a powerful and exciting set of covers ranging from Biffy Clyro, RHCP, Muse, Foo Fighters, Oasis, to classics such as Bowie, Buzzcocks, The Clash, Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana.

The Rooters will be classic rocking the Noels Arms this Saturday. They deliver a varied musical classic rock palette from Maiden, Thunder, Extreme, Sabbath, Zep, Black Stone Cherry and Lizzy. Audience participation will be required via the medium of singing and dancing.

On Saturday, at The Grapes, Budgie Smugglers Uncaged will gig. Budgies Uncaged are an off shoot the budgie smugglers party pop punk band. They play some of the favourite Budgie Smugglers songs like Hit Me Baby One More Time, These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ and Anarchy In The UK, as well as power bop classics like, Song 2 and Baby I Love You. A great mix of good time music.

Sunday sees the return of The Broadcasters to the Noels Arms. They play a mix of blues, pop, cajun and americana, with a handful of Spanish songs thrown in for good measure. The Broadcasters will send you home singing, so bring your voice.