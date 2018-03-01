Melton Gig Guide: March 2 to 4 - Melton Times

Friday sees Rare Groove Project perform at the Noels Arms. Sarah Bird, Lauren Bird, Eddie Dublin, Andy Robertson and Craig Baumber are the Rare Groove Project. They play a mix of lesser played, sometimes forgotten soul and funk gems with some classic R&B and newer tracks thrown in. The band will have you dusting off your old records and dancing shoes.

Katmandu headline at The Crown in Asfordby on Friday. Katmandu are a four-piece pop/rock covers band who perform rock A to Zee! That’s Adele to Zepplin.

Marc Bolton will be at The Carington Arms in Ashby Folville on Friday. Marc has been a professional musician for 19 years (the first 11 years as a solo entertainer) mesmerising audiences around the country and abroad with his uncanny vocal impressions of world renowned stars such as Pavarotti, Elton John, Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Barry White, Franki Valli, Peter Andre, Bee Gees and, not forgetting, his amazing take off of the four voices of The Four Tops.

The Nags Head in Harby is the place to be to see The Missing Beat on Friday. From Janis Joplin to the Kings of Leon, via Blondie, Eurythmics and The Clash this Midlands quartet will play refreshing melodic rock with a creative twist.

Mandarins debut at the Genny B on Saturday. The band has guitar, bass, keyboards and drums with three members providing vocals. Their set comprises an electric mix of rock pop and indie, ranging from Guns N’ Roses, Small Faces, Oasis, The Eagles and Tina Turner.

Melton’s longest running live act XMA return to the Noels Arms on Saturday. Anthems from the likes of The Damned, UK Subs, Angelic Upstarts, SLF and Cock Sparrer. A loud, proud and punk evening not to be missed.

Zoe Snow will gig at The Vines Cocktail Bar and Restaurant on Saturday. A first for the venue on Burton Road, they will have live motown music.

The Peas will aim to please at the Noels Arms on Sunday. The duo play classic songs from the 80s and 90s with double bass, acoustic guitar and a bass drum. The Peas recreate their own interpretation with added vocal harmony, mouth trumpets, beatboxing, melodica and bickering.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial, Steve White will headline. Steve White is the front man and main songwriter from East London’s favourite political singalong folk/punk group, Steve White and The Protest Family. The band’s seven year career has seen them play the length and breadth of the UK and has spawned four albums, the latest of which Protest For Dummies saw Folk Words describe them as proving “once again that protest is alive and kicking, ready to lash out and still full of fire.”

Sunday sees Ska2nite perform in The Half Moon. Dance to the ska, mod and new wave sounds brought to life by Melton’s own ska-man Steve Wallbanks aka One Man Two Tone and Harrington Sax.