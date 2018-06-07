Melton Gig Guide: June 7 to 11 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms hosts Truckstop Honeymoon tonight. Hollering with all their hearts over a five-string banjo and a doghouse bass, Truckstop Honeymoon live the life they sing about. Touring across three continents with four kids and a truck load of songs, Katie and Mike West tell stories about the strangeness of everyday life. Their music combines elements of bluegrass, music hall jazz and straight up rock ‘n’ roll.

Wellard Willy will perform on Friday at the Noels Arms. With over 200 years gigging experience between them, the old boys are back in town. Expect classics from Bowie, The Stones, The Kinks and others.

On Friday at The Welby Sam Southall gigs. Sam has over eight years experience in the entertainment industry. Whilst he does have his favourite songs to sing, he sings all genres such as pop, swing, rock, jazz, reggae and even rap!

Sian Frances will headline at the Genny B on Friday. Sian has been a busy bee since returning from Bangladesh last year. Acoustic covers from Dolly Parton to Bon Jovi. Watch this space for her Entire EP release.

Friday sees JacuzziSoup play at The Black Swan. JacuzziSoup are a fun six- piece party band that play soul, funk and disco music that has been carefully chosen to get you on your feet and keep you there.

The Genny B is the place to be to see Snatch on Saturday. From Burton upon Trent ‘The Snatch’ will play rock covers mainly from the 80s. Hits from bands such as Whitesnake, Scorpions, Bon Jovi and Black Sabbath with rarer songs from Blackstone Cherry, Voodoo Six and Audio Slave.

The Veltones gig at the Noels Arms on Saturday. With tunes from Queen, Elvis and Stevie Wonder, and old favourites from the likes of Chic, Abba, James Brown, Bon Jovi and Meatloaf, be sure to pack your boogie boots and your singing voices for what promises to be a great night. It’s an instant party in band form, just add yourself!

Solo artist Paul Stone (Billy Idol) will take to the stage at The Grapes on Saturday. Paul said: “Over 20 years since being on Stars in Their Eyes, I have been travelling and doing the Billy Idol tribute and 80s show across the UK, Spain and the Canary Islands.”

Sunday sees singer, pianist, guitarist and songwriter Paul Robinson perform at the Noels Arms. Paul ‘Robbo’ Robinson has performed in a whole host of line ups and musical styles throughout the UK, Europe, New Zealand and the USA. He has appeared with Clarence Tex Walker of The Drifters, Derek Holt of the Climax Blues Band and Steve Steinman’s The Meatloaf Story and Vampires Rock theatre shows.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, Robb Johnson will headline. Robb has been crafting beautiful, angry, sad and funny songs for decades, seeing off a succession of Prime Ministers in the process. His songs feature in the repertoires of a wide variety of musicians, from folk legend Roy Bailey to acclaimed cabaret diva Barb Jungr.

The guys from Sunday Hut will host the Sunday Club at the Noels Arms on Sunday.

The Half Moon is the place to be to see Lee Robertshaw on Sunday. Lee will give a trademark rock makeover sound to The Eagles, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, U2, Coldplay, Oasis, Snow Patrol, The Killers, James, Bryan Adams, R.E.M and The Verve.

On Monday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, David Rovics will take to the stage. David is from the USA, a protest singer, currently on a world tour - Berlin, London, Melbourne, Croxton Kerrial. He will make you laugh, he will make you cry, he will make the revolution irresistible.