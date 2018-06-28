Melton Gig Guide: June 29 to July 1 - Melton Times

Friday sees the return of Double A Country Music Club at The Stute, Asfordby Hill, with country music to dance to or just listen. Father and son duo Clear Cut, with over 60 years of experience between them, will perform. Vocals, guitar and mandolin from Don and keyboards, piano accordion and guitar from Darren.

The Noels Arms hosts No Way Out on Friday. No Way Out are a five-piece rock covers group made up of musicians from bands such as The Roadcrew, The Dogs and The Others.

The Genny B hosts its very first music festival running all day on Saturday, from 1pm, in aid of the NSPCC.

(1pm) - One Yellow Metal Ring have an indirectly positive approach to the idea of song writing and dedicate a full time work effort towards talking about song writing. The Hancock/Lee song writing partnership has been responsible for many classic titles, including The Pony Ambulance Service, Mansell’s Mouse, Fat Rambo and Try Not To Die Before Christmas.

Meg and Archie the artists formerly known as “Last Touch” will grace the stage at (2pm). Expect to hear a range of pop, blues and jazz influenced music including songs from Stevie Wonder, Corrine Bailey Rae, Bruno Mars.

(3pm) - Christopher Moody and The Underground Kings were formed early in 2014. They are a five-piece Americana band from Leicester. “I’d got this bunch of songs that I’d been playing live for a while, that I’d written for a band, I just hadn’t got round to forming the band,” recalls Moody.

(4pm) - Sunday Hut/Jonny and Reuben

(5pm) - Way out West

(6pm) - Pot Luck will bring you a delicious selection of tunes from way back when to present day. They cover Amy Whitehouse, Oasis, Stereophonics, Rod Stewart, Elvis, The Beatles, Cheryl Crow, Skunk Anansie, Kings of Leon and Bruno Mars.

(7pm) - Bill Sowerbutts

(8pm) - Smack Jack and The Many Grams are an upcoming grunge/post-hardcore band, currently playing across the Midlands. The band formed in 2016 and have been referred to as “grungy, raw and psychedelic.”

On Saturday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, South Congress Band will headline a garden party. This Leicester-based gang of reprobates of all ages play a mix of covers and original material in a country/Americana style.

The Black Swan is the place to be to see XL, a five-piece classic rock/pop covers band on Saturday. Set includes Hotel California, Whiskey in the Jar, Sweet Home Alabama and particularly entertaining renditions of Hocus Pocus and Tiger Feet.

Sunday Hut gig in The White Hart on Saturday. Expect some new songs as well as the old classics and a wild party atmosphere. Songs by Kasabian to Thin Lizzy and Marvin Gaye to The Cure.

On Saturday at the Noels Arms, Coalville rockers (TBTR) The Bench That Rocked will be taking to the stage. After forming in 2012 they have played at many festivals and gigs and were runner-up in Battle of The Bands Leicestershire.

Mark Farren is in town at The Grapes on Saturday. Having had four years out Mark returns with a wide range of music from Elvis to Kings of Leon.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, multi-instrumentalist Sharon Lazibyrd will debut. Sharon’s songs draw on her experiences and a variety of musical influences from Julian Cope to English folk. Sharon’s songs have been played by BBC Introducing, BBC 6, and she has recorded a session for Bob Harris.

Hobo Disco headline at The Half Moon on Sunday. Their popular pop classics have been melted down and recast into the strongest of hobo, uptempo, folk, gypsy, rock and pop party music.