Melton Gig Guide: June 14 to 17 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms hosts The Whisky Rebellion tonight plus support from Missing Mile. The Whiskey Rebellion, an eight-piece band of vagrants, misfits, and downright cads, so full of vibrant gypsy-punk energy that there is not a man or woman alive who can keep themselves from dancing like an idiot to their anarchic, upbeat folk rhythms. Featuring a sweat-laden line up of banjo, mandolin, violin, accordion, guitar, bass, and drums, these hair-brained harlequins produce a sound that creeps up on your eardrums and throttles your unsuspecting brain from the inside out.

Support band Missing Mile...Missing Mile [noun]: a raggle-taggle trio of reprobates playing it how it feels across a selection of Americana-infused tunes.

Finding brief moments of solace whilst on the run for their many indiscretions, each gig could be their last. Catch them before the law does and expect acoustic niceness, sarcasm and hats.

The Groove Merchants will perform at Amore tonight. The Groove Merchants play jazz, jazz funk, jazz blues and jazz rock fusion. They have an extensive collection of instrumental material and the ensemble provides a perfect backing for vocalists, of which the group has many.

On Friday at the Noels Arms Drivin’ Miss Crazy debut. Country rock and blues! Drivin’ Miss Crazy has been in the making over the last six months or so, featuring excellent vocalist Amanda Jayne, Melton’s own Ray Callcut on guitar, keyboards courtesy of Pete Lakin, drums Andy Lamb, and bass provided by Matt Lamb. Expect classics from the likes of The Eagles, Bonnie Raitt and Eric Clapton.

Friday sees Expressive Harmony headline at The Black Swan. Be prepared to be amazed by the vocal talent of this fantastic boy/girl duo. Rita and Dominic are both well-established singers in their own right. As a team they are electrifying; with Rita performing belting songs from the sixties by Tina Turner, Dusty Springfield and other great female legends. Between them they have a repertoire of music spanning half a century right up to current hits by Amy Winehouse and Duffy.

The Welby will host Zoe Snow on Friday. Zoe makes her debut at the venue and will play live Motown music.

The Genny B is the place to be at to see CJ Hatt on Friday. CJ’s repertoire ranges from old classics through to modern hits, while keeping you guessing what’s coming next. With such an extensive set list CJ can accommodate most requests, so go along and get involved.

At Long Clawson Village Hall on Saturday, pop choir Raised in Song will gig. Join them on a journey celebrating a whole century of popular songs: from the 1910s to the 2010. Hits from Bing Crosby, Duke Ellington, Judy Garland, The Andrew Sisters, The Beach Boys, Gotye, Annie Lennox, Elvis Presley U2, Simon and Garfunkel, The Killers, Elbow and Katrina and The Waves.

The Stute at Asfordby Hill will have another Soul at The Stute night on Saturday. According to comedian Scott Adams at the Edinburgh Fringe, Northern Soul is the future and is all that’s great.

The Grapes is the place to be to see Chris Byrne on Saturday. Chris “The Vocalist” will perform a solo show that includes the very best of rock ‘n’ roll, soul, Mowtown, 60s and pop. Powerhouse vocal performance of hit songs from Elvis, Neil Diamond, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, Billy Ocean, The Drifters, Elton John, Robbie Williams and many more.

Easy Target are in town at The Cutting Room on Saturday. They started up in October 2015 for a one-off gig at a private function, things began to snowball and they soon had a reputation for lively shows packed with songs everybody loves. With songs from every decade, from the 1950s up until now under their belt, it means there’s never two shows exactly the same.

Lester and The Bee debut at the Noels Arms on Sunday. Lester and the Bee, a duo featuring Lester Norton(vocals/guitar/harmonica) and Tracey Antonia bee Barrett Norton (vocals/percussion/guitar), like to cover songs from all genres and eras in their own style. Lester is amazing in his ability to rock up a folk tune or folk down a rock anthem.

Shorrel Jade gigs at The Half Moon on Sunday. Shorrel’s first step into her musical career started at the tender age of 10. She starred in a school musical production and from that day she was hooked. Shorrel has performed in various musicals including Jekyll and Hyde, Spring Awakening and various cabaret performances, before embarking on a career as a solo artist singing soul, jazz, Motown and pop.