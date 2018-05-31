Melton Gig Guide: June 1 to 3 - Melton Times

The Crown hosts Katmandu on Friday. This is a rescheduled gig from March. Katmandu are a four-piece pop/rock covers band who perform rock A to Zee! That’s Adele to Led Zeppelin.

Medusa debut at the Noels Arms on Friday. Medusa are an up-tempo, fast paced melodic metal and classic rock band. They play top class covers with the odd original number thrown in for good measure. Expect hits from Iron Maiden, Dio, Ozzy, Accept, Queen, Nightwish, Warlock and Dream Theater.

On Friday at The Welby CJ Hatt performs. CJ’s repertoire ranges from old classics through to modern hits, while keeping you guessing what’s coming next. This promises to be a highly entertaining acoustic set.

The Carington Arms in Ashby Folville hosts Amanda Jayne on Friday. With a voice that has the smoothness of Norah Jones with the rawness of Janis, Amanda’s solo set has something for everyone. A very experienced vocalist, her voice lends itself to many genres. Whether you like soulful numbers like Al Green’s Let’s Stay Together or prefer full on rock classics such as AC/DC’s You Shook Me All Night Long, her diverse repertoire will have you singing along in no time.

Hell on Heels will gig at The Black Swan on Saturday. Hell on Heels are a modern country rock, vocal harmony band. They play hits by Nashville’s finest, including Lady Antebellum, The Shires, Gretchen Willson, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, The Pistol Annies, The Dixie Chicks, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and many more.

Saturday sees Oak headline at the Noels Arms. If you missed them last time, don’t make another silly mistake. Oak are an experienced, self-contained covers band based in Lincolnshire. They love to entertain audiences with classic music from bands as diverse as Pink Floyd, Dire Straits and The Eagles.

The Boat is the place to be to see Govannen on Sunday. Govannen are a four, sometimes five-piece band featuring fiddle, Irish whistles, bodhran, guitar, keyboard and cajon drum. They blend quality arrangements with having a good time.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, Claire L Shaw will take to the stage. Claire L Shaw is an exciting and unique talent playing around the UK. Little lady with a big, old guitar. Rich vocals are served warm with lashings of melody and soul. With a wealth of experience playing all kinds of venues and events, Claire shakes up the classic girl with a guitar ideal adding a unique and modern edge to well-known staples, at the same time presenting her own quirky and catchy brand of music.

Bitter and Twisted gig at The Half Moon on Sunday. They will be going live once again with their unique brand of songs performed by Darren Hall singer and vocalist and his tub thumper (cajon) friend Pete. Since playing at The Black Swan early last year, the duo have gone from strength to strength. Expect songs from all eras. From classic rock ‘n’ roll to Ed Sheeran, there will be something for everyone to get you rocking, smooching, laughing and leaping for joy.