Melton Gig Guide: July 19 to 22 - Melton Times

Tonight Nile Rodgers and Chic headline at Belvoir Castle. Tom Jones is also performing this weekend, well “It’s not unusual!” In fact there’s a whole raft of artists playing including Nile Rodgers and Chic, Il Divo featuring Michael Ball and Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Becky Hill. Just head over to Melton Gig Guide for details and ticket links.

Tristram Shandy play at the Noels Arms on Friday. Tristram Shandy formed in Kent in 1968, taking their name from the book written by Lawrence Stern. This four part harmony, guitar-based band are well capable of reproducing iconic songs, from pop to disco, pop, rock, rock ‘n’ roll and rock a’ billy from the 50s, 60s and 70s. The band firmly believe in entertaining an audience and giving them what they want, with an added touch of good humour and banter.

The Black Swan will debutant Eleni Music on Friday. Eleni sings a little bit of everything. Her favourite genres are jazz, soul and blues. She sings a large variety of music to suit all tastes and never fails to get a venue moving and dancing.

No Mercy for Percy gig at the Genny B on Saturday. With a set rammed full of pop hits (some good, some slightly cheesy) this is a band you won’t want to miss. This young fun punk/pop cover band play songs that others wouldn’t touch. Elton to The Eagles and Dolly to Denver.

The Noels Arms welcome Mandarins to the venue on Saturday. Mandarins are a live rock covers band based in Nottinghamshire featuring multiple lead vocalists. They play an eclectic mix of music from the 60s to present day.

Singer/guitarist Leigh Hitch takes to the stage at The Grapes on Saturday. Back by popular request he likes to entertain his audiences with upbeat pop and rock tunes from all eras tailored to people in the room. Leigh uses top quality backing tracks but with 100 per cent live vocals and guitar, so it’s the next best thing to a live band.

The Noels Arms is the place to be to see Martha Bean on Sunday. Joel and Martha from The Supernovas band will play a selection of classic and current tunes, covering everything from The Supremes and The Beatles to Bruno Mars and Florence + The Machine.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, singer-songwriter Tracey Browne will perform. Tracey Browne is a multi-instrumentalist, session singer and producer from the North West of England, known for her live and recorded work with acclaimed British songwriter Thea Gilmore. Tracey’s solo act will include piano, acoustic guitar and tenor guitar, along with her own distinctive voice.

Sunday Hut will host an open mic session at the Genny B on Sunday. A few members of Sunday Hut will be here each week to play a few songs and encourage more musicians to get involved. If you fancy a crack at it or just a pint listening to some nice songs, then this venue can accommodate your needs.

Sunday sees the exciting Charlie Grace performing at The Half Moon. With her bubbly attitude, funny quips and comments, she’s a most irreverent entertainer. Charlie does music covers from the 60s to present day. A funny personality not to be missed.