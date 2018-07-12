Melton Gig Guide: July 12 to 15 - Melton Times

Tonight George Simpson headlines at Amore Restaurant. Expect a mix of choice covers, old and new, and some songs from his first-class album ‘Get on this ride’ and George’s debut album ‘Playing for Strangers.’ Reserve your table by calling (01664) 668280.

HashTags debut at the Noels Arms on Friday. HashTags started as an acoustic duo in the heart of the Midlands mid-way through 2015. Since then they have been causing trouble and leaving nothing but ringing ears and smiling faces in their wake. Over the last 12 months the band has doubled in size, they’ve also introduced two new members.

The Black Swan will host BASH on Friday. BASH are a five-piece covers band hailing from Leicester and play anything from Buddy Holly through to Kasabian’s latest, with loads of very varied material in between. Entertaining the crowd rather than themselves, that’s playing something for everybody. This approach has hit a chord (pun intended) with their audience and as a result they seem to be gaining a following.

The Groove Merchants will gig at The Wheel Inn, in Branston, on Saturday. The Groove Merchants represent a genre that harks back to the free spirits of the 1960s. Playing, jazz, jazz funk, jazz blues, and jazz rock fusion. They have an extensive collection of instrumental material and the ensemble provides a perfect backing for vocalists.For this gig they have the lovely Louise singing with them. It promises to be a good evening.

The Genny B is the place to be to see Freeway on Saturday. Freeway are a four-piece band of committed musicians, prolonging our youth playing a fusion of classic and modern rock, indie, punk and 80s/90s tunes.

Saturday sees Taking Care of Business Duo (T.C.B) play at The Grapes. The T.C.B Duo formed in January 2009 when solo act Frankie Starr brought on board his wife Amanda. Amanda first started doing backing vocals with Frankie as The Frankie Starr Duo. Amanda then progressed to introducing in her own songs into the show, then the T.C.B Duo was born.

Lil Roosters take to the stage at the Noels Arms on Sunday. Chris Hall and Hazel Scott make up the front end of the award-winning five-piece band, The Cajun Roosters. It’s their first time at the Noels Arms. A lively musical mix of Americana, bluesy Louisiana swamp with a Cajun twist on some old familiars.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, Lil Jim is back at the venue. Lil Jim is best known for leading some of the most popular Cajun and Zydeco bands in Europe, his stage presence and unique accordion style make him a cut above the rest. Being 6ft 5 probably helps too!

Sunday Hut will host an open mic session at the Genny B on Sunday. A few members of Sunday Hut will be here each week to play a few songs and encourage more musicians to get involved. If you fancy a crack at it or just a pint listening to some nice songs, then this venue can accommodate your needs.

The Half Moon is the place to be to see Govannen on Sunday. Expect plenty of high energy songs featuring their two-fiddle attack of Delly and Rog, plus Dan, Chris and Neil. Have the craic and a few pints of the black stuff with one of the best Celtic bands around.