Melton Gig Guide: January 5 to 7 - Melton Times

Jamuary hosted by Howard Rose kicks off at the Noels Arms on Friday. Happy new year! So now, that we find ourselves in January its traditionally a quiet month for live music and musicians, there is a plus side to this, local musicians are available to make up the equivalent of a Melton Mowbray Supergroup. Every Friday in January, Howard is hosting the first event. If you’re a vocalist or fancy singing with a live band let’s hear what you wanna’ sing. Contact Archie Pearson if you want to get involved. A sort of karaoke jam session with a terrific house band.

Celtic band Govannen will play in The Nags Head at Harby on Friday. They’re a four or sometimes five-piece band featuring fiddle, Irish whistles, bodhran, guitar, keyboards and cajon drum. Melton man Dan Britton is the engine of the band and belts out the good old songs. Chris Conway puts the mental into multi-instrumental, Adele McMahon is the demon fiddler and Neil Rabjohn as well as being the band’s ceilidh-caller, provides the backbeat on the cajon. The band have made six albums and sold over 10,000 copies all over the world.

Saturday sees Wellard Willy perform at the Noels Arms. “The Old Boys are Back in Town.” Wellard Willy have over 200 years gigging experience between them. Expect classics from such legends as David Bowie, The Stones, The Kinks, The Who and a few surprises thrown in. Now at the age when they’re expected to be sat in the snug playing dominoes on a Saturday night, they’re out delivering energetic entertaining live performances. Too old to die young!

Karen Carter will headline at The Grapes on Saturday. An excellent vocal entertainer from Doncaster, she used to be lead singer with Aftergloshowband. Going solo a year ago her music covers 60s to present day.

On Sunday, at the Noels Arms, Jodie Campbell, ex member of The Twisted Sisters/Twisted Crew will gig with fellow acoustic musician Steve. Influences include Adele, Bob Dylan,Bob Marley, Emeli Sandé, The Killers, Nirvana, U2, Chris Isak, Florence and the Machine, The Cranberries, The Ronettes, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kings of Leon. Something for everyone to enjoy.

The Half Moon is the venue to be at to see Bitter and Twisted on Sunday. After a huge success in The Crown in August they’ve revised their set and added ten new numbers to their ever-growing repertoire. The band want to see Meltonians laughing, rocking and swaying to their hits.