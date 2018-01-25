Melton Gig Guide: January 25 to 28 - Melton Times

Melton Vale Post 16 is hosting Boogie Nights: The 70’s Musical tonight, Friday and Saturday. Full of major throwback numbers such as YMCA, Celebration and Blame It On the Boogie. Tickets can be purchased from MV16 or bought from any of the cast/ band members.

Last chance to sign up to Jamuary at the Noels Arms on Friday. This time it’ll be hosted by Ray Callcut and Archie Pearson. Local musicians make up the equivalent of a Melton Supergroup. A sort of karaoke jam session with a terrific house band.

Friday sees Celtic band Govannen perform in The Carington Arms, at Ashby Folville, on Friday for Burns Night. Their set will include jigs and reels and traditional and contemporary Irish songs. Featuring Irish whistles, fiddle, bodhran, guitar, keyboards and cajon drum.

Fentones Lite will headline in The Saddle at Twyford on Saturday. Fentones Lite are an exciting, up-beat function and party band based in the East Midlands. They host an eclectic set list ranging from disco to R&B, rock and a cool mix of rock ‘n’ roll, pop and ballads to suit any occasion. Hits from Elvis, Eltion John, Skynyrd and Nat King Cole. A good time is most definitely guaranteed.

The Genny B is the place to see Krusty Whiskas on Saturday. Krusty Whiskas, the three-piece covers band fronted by eighties recording artist, John Barry, will give you a night to remember with songs from The Everley’s, The Stones, The Beatles, The Foundations and a host of other names.

2 Gentlemen Play The Pops will take to the stage at Noels Arms on Saturday. 2 Gentlemen Play the Pops aren’t some kind of lager-shandy lah-de- dah she’s gone and left me miserabilist duo, they’re a blunderbuss wielding, floor shaking, call the cops, top buzz our kid, don’t stop til you get enough two-piece band.

On Saturday, at The Grapes, Rachel Paul will gig. Rachel is a motown, soul, disco and R&B singer from Leicester. She sings classic hits from the 60s to the present day. Expect songs from the likes of Etta James, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Sister Sledge, Jessie J, Bruno Mars and Adele.

There’ll be a traditional Burns Night in the Noels Arms on Sunday, with the venue’s favourite Scottish friends Bodgers Mate performing. Up to their usual antics, they’ll be addressing the haggis and playing their usual material. Guests invited to wear some tartan to this gig.

On Sunday, in The Geese and Fountain, at Croxton Kerrial, Ray Callcut will debut. If you like classic rock then this is a gig for you. Ray covers a variety of hits from the past five decades. One voice, one acoustic guitar and many memorable tunes for you to enjoy.

Sunday sees Charley Travis entertain at The Half Moon. From Charley: “I’m Charley Travis, I come from a village called Upton in Pontefract, west Yorkshire. I’ve performed on the circuit for 20 years but always in groups, trios and tributes. I’ve been solo now for two years. I’m a down to earth lass, I’m not posh or shy. I love what I do and I have a fantastic repertoire. I perform songs from the 60s to present, with abit of pazzaz.”