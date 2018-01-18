Melton Gig Guide: January 19 to 21 - Melton Times

Jamuary continues at the Noels Arms on Friday. This time it’ll be hosted by Paul Schamp ‘Scampi.’ So, now that we find ourselves in January its traditionally a quiet month for live music and musicians, there is a plus side to this, local musicians are available to make up the equivalent of a Melton Mowbray Super-group. If you’re a vocalist or fancy singing with a live band let’s hear what you wanna sing. Contact Archie Pearson if you want to get involved. A sort of karaoke jam session with a terrific house band.

Saturday sees Baker’s Treat perform catchy well-known hits from throughout the decades in Toy Soldiers Band Room, on Wilton Road, Melton. Baker’s Treat have tight vocal harmonies and a great combination of musical instruments bass, drums, sax and harmonicas.

Another Soul at The Stute evening has been organised on Saturday. According to comedian Scott Adams at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Northern Soul is the future and is all that’s great. Get yourself to The Stute for exercise-ism!

Shamus O’Blivion and the Megadeath Morrismen will headline at the Noels Arms on Saturday. The Celtic rockers will be blowing off the New Year cobwebs at one of their favourite music venues. Plenty of foot stomping and thigh slapping. This is the first of hopefully a series of gigs at the Noels for 2018.

The Genny B is the place to be to see Talisman on Saturday. Expect to hear old favourites and new tunes, played at face melting volume, with amps driving so hard they could burst into flames.

The Grapes have booked Becky Knight to perform on Saturday. Becky is an excellent vocal entertainer with a varied range of material covering many decades. She has the ability to read her audience and supply what they want.

Lil Jim and Hazel will liven up the Noels Arms on Sunday. Lil Jim - energetic, scintillating and dynamic. Standing at 6’5, Europe’s best accordion player makes a big sound whether he’s playing international stages or laying it down in his own town. Audiences are always dazzled by his brilliance. Hazel Scott - they say the best things come in small packages. Hazel is proof of this. Her guitar playing is formidable, but its her voice that really sets her apart from the crowd.

On Sunday, in The Geese and Fountain, at Croxton Kerrial, Jess Orestano will take to the stage. Originally from Northamptonshire, Jess now lives in the beautiful countryside of Norfolk. This picturesque setting is the theme for many of her self-penned songs, as well as personal experiences, fictional stories and caricatures of things or people. She draws inspiration from a rage of artists such as Eva Cassidy, Laura Marling, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Chvrches and The 1975.

Saxophonist Harrington Sax and One Man Two Tone are joining forces on Sunday at The Half Moon to bring to you ‘Ska2nite.’ The duo will perform your favourite ska hits from Madness, Prince Buster, The Specials and Bad Manners. Suit and boot and listen to them toast and toot.