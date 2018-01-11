Melton Gig Guide: January 12 to 14 - Melton Times

Jamuary continues at the Noels Arms on Friday. This time it’ll be hosted by Sarah Bird. So, now that we find ourselves in January its traditionally a quiet month for live music and musicians, there is a plus side to this, local musicians are available to make up the equivalent of a Melton Mowbray Supergroup. If you’re a vocalist or fancy singing with a live band let’s hear what you wanna sing. Contact Archie Pearson if you want to get involved. A sort of karaoke jam session with a terrific house band.

The Boutones will headline at the Noels Arms on Saturday. Born out of a desire to create something musically a little different. They do play covers, but steer away from the traditional format in terms of song choice and style, playing them as though they might be originals. The experience gleaned as professional musicians along with a mutual love of soul, rhythm and blues and Americana plus tight harmonies and a vintage vibe gives the band a unique style.

Saturday sees Sunday Hut gig at the Genny B. Sunday Hut are a five-piece band originating from Melton, consisting of five friends who go back more than fifteen years. The band came together because of a shared passion for all different genres of music and a mutual love for having a great time. Expect to hear songs ranging from Kasabian to Thin Lizzy and from Marvin Gaye to The Cure.

The Grapes has booked Stuart Leigh to perform on Saturday. This will be a rare solo performance as Stuart is the lead singer of the successful function band The Revisited. The fantastic male vocalist has performed the length and breadth of the UK, from South Wales to Inverness. Stuart will do songs from a range of eras and genres.

On Sunday, at the Noels Arms, Doc Emmet Brown will take to the stage. ‘The Doc Brown Trio’ is the covers group that songwriter Wes Finch (guitar and vocal) and cohorts Ben Haines (drums) and Jools Street (violin) channel their energies into. Collecting pop, rock, blues and country favourites from the 20th century and beyond, this experienced and talented group give songs you’ll know a rootsy twist, set your feet tapping and your head bobbing.

Beyond Mainstreet hope to pack out The Half Moon on Sunday. They were formed in October 2016 when guitarist Rob Walling from Hoby and singer Mark Carnall from Melton got together as a result of a mutual appreciation of similar music. Rob, (49), has gigged on and off over the last ten years in Melton and the surrounding area, either with his band The Riffusers or in differing acoustic duos. Mark, (54), began singing around 2010 and has fronted a number of bands including Melton band Shovelhead. The duo play a wide variety of cover songs taken from their favourite artists including Stereophonics, Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams.

Saxophonist, singer and jazz enthusiast Graham Tranfield will bring together a group of jazz musicians for some great jazz at The Plough, in Stathern, on Sunday. The Graham Tranfield Quartet play excellent jazz standards and blues mainly from the 50s and 60s.