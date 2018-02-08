Melton Gig Guide: February 9 to 11 - Melton Times

Friday sees HubCap perform at the Noels Arms. Impressive duo HubCap have been cooking up their unique blend of dirty, voodoo blues and psychedelic funkiness since they first met at a house party in 2014. Their sound is inspired by Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Walters, Zeppelin and Hendrix, but listen out for the more experimental sounds of Captain Beefheart and Beck too.

Indigo perform at the Genny B on Saturday. Their set will include numbers from The Beatles era of the 1960s through to more recent releases from the likes of The Fratellis, Kings of Leon and The Killers.

Starscreen debut at the Noels Arms on Saturday. This band play blues infused indie rock. Quite simply they are a rock band with a difference, extracting influences from The Who, U2, Pearl Jam, Johnny Cash, Led Zeppelin, Tom Waits, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, The Doors, The Killers, Oasis, Rage Against The Machine, The Clash and Arctic Monkeys. The list is endless.

Join the movers and the groovers, the makers and the shakers, the aces and the faces down at The Grapes on Saturday. Ska, mod and new wave sounds will be brought to life by Melton’s Steve Wallbanks aka One Man Two Tone. One Man Two Tone and Harrington Sax are teaming up to become the duo Ska2nite.

Bitter and Twisted will headline at the Noels Arms on Sunday. “We hope to have as much support as possible as we’re about to undergo our first major gig at the Noels. It’s truly an honour to be part of the Melton music scene and we hope to give as much entertainment as can performed.”

Sunday sees The Cheeze aim to please at The Saddle in Twyford. The Cheeze cover classic rock and pop songs from the last century. These lads have an impressive musical pedigree that includes Martin Turner’s Wishbone Ash, Showaddywaddy, The Ann Duggan Band and top NWOBHM rockers Brooklyn. Requests, heckling and banter are positively encouraged and will be met with either mild abuse or a busked version of your favourite song.

On Sunday, in The Geese and Fountain, at Croxton Kerrial, there is going to be another Geese Folk Acoustic Sunday Session. All are welcome to bring a song, an instrument, your voice or just your ears.

Twyford Village Hall is the place to be to see award-winning Dutch violinist Tim Kliphuis and two of his musicians (Tim Kliphuis Trio). This jazz trio will play high-energy gypsy swing and jazzed-up classical tunes. In the show Tim will reminisce about his inspirational meeting with the French jazz violin maestro Steffane Grappelli.

Abandon Her will debut at The Half Moon on Sunday. Despite the name, Abandon Her will warmly welcome anyone to their acoustic evenings, especially anyone who’s in the mood for vibrant guitar pop/folk. A mixture of unbeatable covers and originals.