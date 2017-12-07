Melton Gig Guide: December 8 to 10 - Melton Times

The Soultones headline at the Noels Arms on Friday. They’ll play the best soul and motown covers as well as some more up to date stuff thrown in as well.

Friday sees The Roosters gig at the Genny B. The Roosters have been cluckin’ around playing music for as long as any of us can remember, but this will only be the second time at the Genny. Originally a blues band they’ve been genetically modified into a cluckin’ good classic covers band with a diverse and eclectic taste.

The Genny B hosts another Soul Time on Friday. Much has been written about the Northern Soul scene up to the demise of The Wigan Casino, but very little has actually been written about what followed. Head to the Genny and catch today’s Northern Soul scene featuring DJ Spanner and DJ Kenny spinning the wheels.

On Saturday, in The Geese and Fountain, at Croxton Kerrial, Atomic Pig will debut in the newly refurbished Function Room. The four-piece rock covers band play classics from Jimi Hendrix, Neil Young, The Kinks and Kaiser Chiefs. Tune up that air guitar and join them for what promises to be a great night of sweating and singing along.

The Genny B is the place to be to see Roadrunner on Saturday. Roadrunner specialise in high energy cover versions of rhythm and blues, soul, motown and rock. Expect classics from Tina Turner, The Blues Brothers, The Commitments, The Rolling Stones, James Brown and more.

The Veltones are back at the Noels Arms on Saturday with a refreshed set list that includes tunes from Queen, Elvis and Stevie Wonder. Other hits by the likes of Chic, Abba, James Brown, Bon Jovi and Meatloaf.

The Peas aim to please at the Noels Arms on Sunday. The Peas, a duo, have no rules, the wrong chords, but the right melody and kazoos. They enjoy playing classic songs from the 80s and 90s, but as they’ve no access to the tools to recreate the songs with a full band, they just crack on with what’s to hand. Expect mouth trumpets, beatboxing, back chat, vocal synthesiser, melodica and bickering.

The second Sunday of the month means its Acoustic Club time in The Geese and Fountain at Croxton Kerrial. Bring a song, instrument, your voice or just your ears. New start time of 5pm.

The absurdly talented and passionate performer, CJ Hatt, will be at the Genny B on Sunday. CJ’s repertoire ranges from old classics through to modern hits with some curve balls thrown in. He can accommodate acoustic requests too.

The Crown has booked Bitter and Twisted to perform on Sunday. The acoustic duo will be going live once again with their unique brand of songs performed by singer and vocalist Darren Hall and tub thumper Pete. Expect songs from all eras, classic rock to Ed Sheeran, there is usually something for everyone to get the audience rocking, smooching, laughing and leaping for joy.

Sunday sees Beyond Main Street gig at The Half Moon. Beyond Main Street were formed when guitarist Rob Walling from Hoby and singer Mark Carnall from Melton got together as a result of a mutual appreciation for similar music. They play cover songs taken from their favourite artists including Stereophonics, Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams.