Melton Gig Guide: December 29 to 31 - Melton Times

Basket Case headline in the Noels Arms on Friday. Born from an idea that no one remembers having, a band that has no image. New wave pop theatre.

Friday sees Easy Target gig at The Cutting Room. Head on down with your Christmas jumper safe in the knowledge you can drink as much as you like and be as silly as you want.

The Genny B hosts The Locks on Saturday followed by Groove disco late lounge. The mighty ‘locks’ - overindulge all you like this Christmas because you’re sure to shake it all off this night with this bunch of likely lads.

The Noels Arms is the place to be to see Moonlights on Saturday. The Moonlights are a classic band, effortlessly moving from one style to the next, covering classics from a huge range. This band guarantee to reach the parts that other bands can’t.

The Grapes have booked Steve Wallbanks a.k.a One Man Two Tone on Saturday. Hey You! Don’t Watch That, Watch Dis! One Man Two Tone belts out classics from the two tone era. Songs by Madness, The Specials , Dexys Midnight Runners, The Beat, Bad Manners and The Jam.

To round off 2017, The Market Tavern hosts The Veltones on Sunday. Set list includes tunes from Queen, Elvis, Stevie Wonder, Chic, ABBA, James Brown, Bon Jovi and Meatloaf.

Steve Wallbanks a.k.a One Man Two Tone makes a welcome return to Grant’s Freehouse at Burrough on the Hill on Sunday. Hey You! Don’t Watch That, Watch Dis! One Man Two Tone belts out classics from the two tone era. Songs by Madness, The Specials , Dexys Midnight Runners, The Beat, Bad Manners and The Jam.

Sunday sees Sunday Hut debut at The Anne of Cleaves. Sunday Hut are a five-piece band originating from Melton, consisting of five friends who go back more than fifteen years. The band came together because of a shared passion for all different genres of music and a mutual love for having a great time. Expect songs ranging from Kasabian to Thin Lizzy and from Marvin Gaye to The Cure.

Hillybilly Jukebox perform at the Noels Arms on Sunday for a trailer trash fancy dress party. Expect much yee hawing and foot stomping. Classic rock and pop covers you know and love, all done with a trademark Hillbilly twist.

Falling Angels step foot in The Carington Arms at Ashby Folville on Sunday. Falling Angels is comprised of Leicester legends the magnificent Kenny Wolfhound and Steve Cartwright. Wilson and Cartwright will be armed with accordion, harp, cittern, guitars banjo and a bunch of Irish jigs ballads reels.

The Saddle, at Twyford has a treat in store on Sunday. Smokin Aces, a tight three-man nucleus that punches above its sonic weight will headline. Their set comprises a challenging selection of classic songs spanning, a number of decades and genres.

The Genny B hosts Moonshine on Sunday. Moonshine are a classic guitar/bass/drums line-up. Their set ranges from Soft Cell to Stevie Ray Vaughan. They’ll also play numbers from Madness, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, The Darkness and Billy Idol.

On Sunday, at The Grapes, popular sininging duo Sounds Rite will take to the stage. Rock, pop and ballads from the last five decades will be performed by brothers John and Ronnie Horton.

The Fab4 headline in The Nags Head, at Harby, on Sunday. This superb Nottingham-based Beatles tribute band is held in high regard by die-hard Beatle fans the length and breadth of Britain. The Fab4 have been Beatling continuously since 1990.