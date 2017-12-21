Melton Gig Guide: December 22 to 24 - Melton Times

The Twisted Crew headline at the Noels Arms on Friday. Featuring Twisted Emma and sister Jodie on vocals, the duo will play songs from Michael Jackson to Amy Winehouse and AC/DC to Skunk Anansie.

Friday sees The Diamondbacks debut at The Black Swan. The Diamondbacks are an East Midlands based country band that are re-writing people’s opinion of what country music is. They play high octane, in your face, stomping tunes.

The Nags Head at Harby hosts The Boutones on Friday. The Boutones play covers, but steer away from the traditional format in terms of song choice and style; playing them as though they might be originals. The band’s mutual love of soul, rhythm and blues and Americana gives them a unique style.

On Friday, at The Sugar Loaf in Ab Kettleby, Govannen perform. Until you’ve heard Fairytale of New York on the radio, or you’ve head Govannen belt it out to much wassailing from the crowd then its just not Christmas Expect all your favourite Irish tunes and songs to singalong to, plus some festive favourites with a Celtic twist.

The Genny B is the place to be to see The Rebels UK on Friday. This band were born to rock. The energy and excitement of their performance is palpable. Expect songs from Primal Scream, The Black Crowes, Lenny Kravitz, T.Rex, Queen, The Who, The Kinks, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, The Stones, David Bowie, Billy Idol, Thin Lizzy and Queens of the Stone Age.

Bonnylou is back at the Genny B on Saturday. Bonnylou draws from her rock/blues influences to always deliver a powerful and energetic live performance. Her various influences include Janis Joplin’s psychedelic, bluesy sounds of the late 1960s, 70s and 80s and Tina Turner’s power ballad style.

The Noels Arms have booked Kafkadiva to debut on Saturday. Kafkadiva are a female fronted three-piece whose genre is quirky, funky, jazzy, bluesy, dancey, rocky and pop with a twist. Their dynamic live set is both tight, bright and in-your-face.

Saturday sees Nigel Baker hit The Grapes. Nigel, well-known singer of Baker’s Treat, will be going it alone this time and rocking the evening away with hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s to present.

The Noels Arms has a treat in store on Sunday. Ho-Ho-Ho-Ho-ly cr*p it’s finally happening! The Landlady and Landlord Sing - they’ll sing songs from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Corinne Bailey Rae, Bruno Mars, Soft Cell and Maroon 5. Have a very Merry Christmas at the Noels.

Sunday sees Baron Lewis Duo gig in The Carington Arms at Ashby Folville. Baron Lewis always plays an interesting and engaging mix of classic rock covers from the likes of Free, Eagles, Pink Floyd and Cockney Rebel, before moving effortlessly to more contemporary classics from the likes of Oasis, Squeeze, Del Amitri and Bon Jovi.