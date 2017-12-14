Melton Gig Guide: December 15 to 17 - Melton Times

Unforgiven headline in the Noels Arms on Friday. Unforgiven return to the venue with their infectious brand of all things good in music. It’s rock, it’s roll, it’s funky blues and soul.

Friday sees The Troubadors gig in The Carington Arms at Ashby Folville. Expect classic tunes with golden harmonies and melodies good enough to eat, as The Troubadours will guarantee to reach the parts other bands attempt to reach.

The Genny B hosts The Rubber Gun Squad on Friday. The Rubber Gun Squad cover older and modern indie, new wave and punk songs. Karl, Johno and Hec try to avoid the obvious, so you won’t hear Sex On Fire or Take Me Out.

On Friday, in The Grapes, Paul Fetherstone plays a Billy Idol tribute. Paul has been travelling and doing the Billy Idol Tribute and 80s show across the UK, Spain and the Canary Islands.

The Genny B is the place to be to see BacKlash on Saturday. Their set is high voltage rock ‘n’ roll and a night of energy, sweat and good tunes is promised. Through the ages bands featured include The Beatles, The Stones, The Kinks, T-Rex, Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, Deep Purple, Pistols, AC/DC, Thin Lizzy, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, Muse, Primal Scream, Stereophonics, Kasabian and Kings of Leon.

Rainer are back in the Noels Arms on Saturday. This superb four piece boasts three alternating male/female lead vocals with all the harmonies in-between. They play songs from Blondie, The Killers, The Pretenders, ABBA, Train, Texas, David Bowie, T-Rex, Katy Perry, Fleetwood Mac, The Waterboys, Tears for Fears, Stereophonics and many more. Something for everyone.

Budgie Smugglers front man, Spanky Van Dyke, will be bringing his alter ego “Sounds Of The Suburbs to The Grapes on Saturday. He’ll play 70s and 80s new wave, new romantic and a touch of old school pop/punk. Songs from The Jam, The Clash, Ultravox, A Flock Of Seagulls, Joe Jackson, Elvis Costello, Ian Dury and many others.

After the success of the first Melton Folk Festival in August, Adrian Kerr and his team will be bringing this event to town again on Sunday. Check out the main stage in Market Place then wander around the town as cafes and various hostelries open their doors and act as venues. Visit https://www.meltonfolkandcraftfair.com/

Sunday sees The Mopheads step foot in the Noels Arms. The Mopheads are three people who love to have fun and enjoy playing. Members of the band include Mark Kane on lead vocals/guitar, Kyle James on vocals/guitar and Greg Baker on vocals/guitar.

Melton punk band XMA won’t be quite so loud but will still be proud and punk in The Crown on Sunday. Their unplugged acoustic session will put them outside their comfort zone. Punk songs in a whole new light.

It’ll be time to suit and boot, join the movers and the groovers, the makers and the shakers and the aces and the faces at The Half Moon on Sunday. Dance to ska, mod and new wave sounds brought to life by Steve Wallbanks a.k.a One Man Two Tone.