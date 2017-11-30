Melton Gig Guide: December 1 to 3 - Melton Times

Me Next And The Gimme Gimme’s step forth into the Noels Arms on Friday. They’re a tribute to the cover band Me First And The Gimme Gimme’s. Classic songs from the 60s to the present day from genres as diverse as country, western, R&B, disco, folk, Broadway musicals, diva ballads, rock ‘n’ roll and more.

The Smokin Aces headline at The Carington Arms, in Ashby Folville, on Friday. They’re a tight three man nucleus that play classic songs spanning a number of decades and genres.

Friday sees Ska-Amanga gig at The Nags Head in Harby. A ska/reggae duo that have been around for 15 years, they play all the classics - Madness, Specials, Bad Manners, Bob Marley, UB40, John Holt and more.

Popular three-piece band Indigo gig at the Genny B on Friday. They will play an electric mix of numbers from The Beatles era of the 1960s through to more recent releases from the likes of The Killers, The Fratellis and Kings of Leon.

The Genny B will host DC Done Dirt Cheap on Saturday. DC Done Dirt Cheap are five guys with a passion for playing some of the best songs ever written. Standards from the Bon Scott era of AC/DC with a couple of surprises thrown in.

Saturday sees The Budgies Uncaged headline at The Grapes. ‘Budgies Uncaged’ are an off shoot the budgie smugglers party pop punk band. The duo consists of Johnny on guitar and Spanky Van Dyke on synth and vocals, using very high- quality backing tracks.

On Saturday, AudioZ play at the Noels Arms. The band perform rock classics from the likes of Black Sabbath, Gary Moore, Carlos Santana, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Blue Oyster Cult, The Rolling Stones, Blondie, T-Rex, Deep Purple, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Bryan Adams, Queen, Poison, Tina Turner and Primal Scream.

The Noels Arms is the venue to see Luke n’ Lucy on Sunday. Luke and Lucy, formerly of The Inspired return to the Noels for a stripped back acoustic gig. They’ll be plenty of the regular sing along classics by the likes of Kings of Leon, Muse, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, Stereophonics and more, also incorporating some laid back obscure covers by The Civil Wars and Damien Rice.

The fabulous Groove Merchants return to The Geese and Fountain, at Croxton Kerrial, on Sunday, for a festive gig that will feature a selection of seasonal favourites. Whether jazz, blues, rock ‘n’ roll or somewhere in between, this will absolutely be the best way to kick off your Christmas season.

The Crown has booked Ray Callcut to perform on Sunday. Local rock God and top bloke Ray will perform classic songs for your delectable delight. His acoustic solo gig will feature some popular tunes from back yonder in the vaults of classicness.

The seriously talented Georgia Lily gigs at the Genny B on Sunday. Georgia covers classic songs of a variety of genres, from the 60s to now, including soul, pop, ska, ballads, jazz and more. Her repertoire also includes modern hits from greats such as Adele, Jess Glynne and Little Mix, to the icons of classic soul like Aretha Franklin and The Jackson 5.