Melton Gig Guide: August 3 to 5 - Melton Times

The third Melton Folk Festival starts on Friday, beginning at The Crown. This will be a chance to meet and greet before the festival properly starts midday Saturday and Sunday. For the timetable go to https://www.meltonfolkandcraftfair.com and click on enter.

Solo singer Ruthie Woods headlines at The Welby on Friday. Based in the Midlands, Ruthie Woods has over 15 years professional experience as a vocalist, and has captivated audiences across the globe with her powerhouse vocals. She loves to sing pop as well as rock music. One not to be missed, a rising star.

The Nags Head welcomes The Peas to the venue on Friday. The Peas enjoy playing classic songs from the 80s and 90s, but as they have no access to the tools to recreate the songs they have just cracked on with what’s to hand. With double bass, acoustic guitar and a bass drum, the group recreate their own interpretations with added vocal harmony, mouth trumpets, kazoos, beatboxing, melodica and bickering.

Big Dave Bopper will gig at The Black Swan on Friday. Big Dave Bopper has been in the music business for 30 years, with his love and passion for rock ‘n’ roll, so if you are a fan of the 50s and 60s music he is definitely worth a watch. A big man with a big heart and a fantastic voice.

Saturday sees Sounds Rite play at The Grapes. Brothers John and Ronnie Horton, two local lads, make up this popular singing duo. They first performed together back in 1972 in a band called Triax, which disbanded 18 years ago. However, due to their love of music John and Ronnie chose to continue to perform as a duo playing rock, pop and ballads from the last five decades.

The Genny B is the place to be to see Sunday Hut on Saturday. Sunday Hut is a five-piece band consisting of five friends who go back more than fifteen years. Expect to hear songs ranging from Kasabian to Thin Lizzy and from Marvin Gaye to The Cure.

The Noels Arms hosts Blue Skin Blake on Sunday. Blue Skin Blake are fronted by ex-Copperhead vocalist Simon Booth, with bassist Eddie on lead guitar and acoustic bass. Expect everything from Lynyrd Skynyrd and Pink Floyd to 4 Non Blonds.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, Nigel and Teri will perform a night of entertaining traditional and contemporary folk and ceilidh music on a variety of instruments. The pair specialise in pleasing an audience with English, Irish and Scottish folk music. Appearing regularly in Louth, Lincoln, Sleaford and pretty much all the villages in between, they have been persuaded to venture out of Lincolnshire for this gig, albeit only by a mile or so!

Sunday Hut will host an open mic session at the Genny B on Sunday. A few members of Sunday Hut will be here each week to play a few songs and encourage more musicians to get involved. If you fancy a crack at it, or just a pint listening to some nice songs, then this venue can accommodate your needs. Blues band Blues Ryders will also be in accompaniment.

Guitarist Cliff Bywater will take to the stage at The Half Moon on Sunday. Taking in the origins of mod in the 60s, the revival years of the 70s and 80s, Cliff will be looking in on 90s’ Brit pop, and the Oasis/Blur power struggle. The latest mod and ska influenced bands will be featured in the set at some point too.