Melton Gig Guide: August 17 to 19 - Melton Times

Oak will rock at the Noels Arms on Friday. They are a classic three-piece band and have been established for over 15 years with a change in guitarist just over two years ago. Oak play songs from 60s to modern day.

The Black Swan hosts Dawson Smith and The Dissenters on Friday. Dawson Smith and The Dissenters are a well-known on the gig circuit as a top class boogie band that always deliver a great rockin’ show. A must-see for fans of guitar driven blues/rock. Expect classic covers from the likes of ZZ Top, Dr Feelgood, The Stones, Creedence and many more. Dawson (vocals/guitar) and Martin Burch (lead/slide guitar) both contribute original songs to the set.

SOS Rock and Blues Band gig at the Noels Arms on Saturday. SOS have been getting more sophisticated over the years, they now deliver solid rock and blues covers, combining a smattering of ‘old faves’ with more imaginative, exciting versions of the type of rock and blues that really gets people moving. Experienced musicians who have served their time in many bands over the years.

Guitarist Cliff Bywater will take to the stage at The Grapes on Saturday. Taking in the origins of mod in the 60s, the revival years of the 70s and 80s, Cliff will be looking in on 90s’ Brit pop, and the Oasis/Blur power struggle.

Duo Lil Rooster will headline at the Noels Arms on Sunday. Chris Hall and Hazel Scott relish the excitement of playing more intimate sessions. They promise to bring their lively musical mix of Americana, bluesy Louisiana swamp, with a cajun twist on some old familiars.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, CJ Hatt will make a welcome return to blow us all away with his unique high-energy approach to be a one-man pub covers band. Not content with that, his own material is at least as good as any of the famous stuff he can deliver with real style. CJ will more than likely do requests as well.

Sunday Hut will host an open mic session at the Genny B on Sunday. A few members of Sunday Hut will be here each week to play a few songs and encourage more musicians to get involved. If you fancy a crack at it or just a pint listening to some nice songs, then this venue can accommodate your needs.

The Half Moon is the place to be to see Harriet Carter and Benn Hartmann on Sunday. Harriet began performing in Leicester back in October after going along to one of Benn’s open mic nights, when she got up to sing with him. Harriet has since been making a name for herself as the little lady with a big voice. Benn will sing a few well-known tunes too.