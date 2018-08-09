Melton Gig Guide: August 10 to 14 - Melton Times

Powerchild will come rockin’ on Friday at the Noels Arms. If you love the sounds of Nirvana, Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Rage Against The Machine, Stone Temple Pilots, Audioslave and Pearl Jam then this 90s alternative rock band are for you.

Duo Beyond X will debut at The Black Swan on Friday. Vocalist Jo Jooles and multi-instrumentalist Steve Raffles play a little soul and a bit of rock ‘n’ roll. The pair met after a chance meeting with a lady who was looking to find new backing tracks to help her improve her act. That lady was Jo Jooles, and they have both been working together ever since.

The Genny B hosts The Veltones on Saturday. This party band has a set list that includes some new tunes from Queen, Elvis, Stevie Wonder, along with other new songs along-side the old favourites by the likes of Chic, Abba, James Brown, Bon Jovi and Meatloaf. Be sure to pack your boogie boots and your singing voices for what promises to be a great night.

CJ Hatt will headline at the Noels Arms on Sunday. Always a favourite at the venue, CJ has a passion for pure acoustic music and this shows in his performance. He plays a wide variety of music, from old classics to modern hits with some curve balls thrown in too. His different take on songs and ability make any song sound great acoustically makes him stand out as a unique and talented act.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, there will be another Acoustic Club night. Take your instruments, your voice, your songs and your ears. Have fun!

Sunday Hut will host an open mic session at the Genny B on Sunday. A few members of Sunday Hut will be here each week to play a few songs and encourage more musicians to get involved. If you fancy a crack at it or just a pint listening to some nice songs, then this venue can accommodate your needs.

The Half Moon is the place to be to see Veronica Maria Jones on Sunday. This talented soul singer is heavily influenced by motown and old soul artists such as Sam Cooke, Mahalia Jackson and Etta James. She will sing soul, funk, disco, reggae, indie and rock songs.

Fancy giving folk music a try? Head to The Crown on Tuesday where Melton Folk Club meet. If you can play the fiddle, or if you can’t play the fiddle, if you like blues, or hate blues, if you can tap your foot, or if you can’t tap your foot, it doesn’t matter, you are most welcome.