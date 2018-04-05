Melton Gig Guide: April 6 to 8 - Melton Times

Mick Pini Band will headline at the Noels Arms on Friday. If you missed this last time, why? What were you thinking? It turned out to be a night that was more that was more than a bit special. The band will play blues hits. Mick Pini has worked alongside some of the greatest blues musicians of all time. Amongst his fans are the likes of Eric Clapton, Peter Green and Luther Allison.

The Boutones will perform at The Nags Head in Harby on Friday and the Genny B on Saturday. They play covers, but steer away from the traditional format in terms song choice and style; playing them as though they might be originals.

On Saturday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, Laila Gane debuts at the venue. Her set will represent a genre that harks back to the free spirits of the 1960s but with a contemporary accent. Two artists comprise a short support set before Laila will take to the stage for a unique unplugged performance with Mr Groove Merchants guitarist himself, The Doctor, Chris Green!

Saturday sees Drugstore Cowboys play at the Noels Arms on Sunday. This band take their brand of smokin’ roots music to many a spit and sawdust pub, venue and festival all over the UK and Europe. Their foundations are without doubt set in the country/rockabilly style.

Stevie Nimmo, a rocker with a heart full of soul and a soul full of blues, will be at Eastwell Village Hall on Saturday. Stevie Nimmo has been a well- known and respected figure throughout the blues and roots world for over two decades. He has been nominated at the British Blues Awards for ‘Best Male Vocalist’, ‘Best Guitarist’ and ‘Best Songwriter.’ Stevie’s voice is at times gritty, other times emotional but all times perfection.

Top class boogie band, Dawson Smith and The Dissenters return to The Black Swan on Saturday. They play classics from the likes of ZZ Top, Dr Feelgood, The Stones, Creedence and many more.

The Grapes welcomes Southside Rebellion to the venue on Saturday. Southside Rebellion are local lads, local to the south-side of Leicester (hence the name!) All old enough to know better but very keen to play some of the punk genres most revered tunes. A roster of 80 plus punk songs from the likes of The Clash, Ramones and UK Subs.

Honky Tonk Rose will gig at the Noels Arms on Sunday. Country is enjoying huge popularity revival right now. So you’ll love Honky Tonk Rose, a midlands based country/Americana band with a retro vibe. The six-piece use dobro, pedal steel, mandolin and banjo for that authentic honky tonk sound.

Sunday sees Paper Kite play at The Half Moon. This talented duo will entertain you with loads of popular classics from the 50s right up to chart music current today. Charles and Nikki are a talented team who love nothing more than to get to know their audience and provide an evening of pure entertainment.