Melton Gig Guide: April 27 to 29 - Melton Times

Melton Gig Guide would like to wish Fionna and Rachel every success with the Genny B!

21 Onyx and One Man Two Tone headline at the Genny B on Friday for a relaunch weekender. 21 Onyx are a duo of female vocals by Jodie Campbell, and acoustic guitar by Steve Wilkinson. They met whilst playing in the Twisted Sisters. Their set list is ever growing with a unique twist on classics from Foo Fighters to Adele. They cover Neil Diamond, Justin Bieber, Dolly Parton and T-Rex. Dance to the ska, mod and new wave sounds brought to life by Melton’s own ska-man Steve Wallbanks aka One Man Two Tone.

A closed mic session will be running at More Coffee Co on Friday. Students of the Wuss n Boots Guitar Club will play three songs each live. Open to the public, Mark and co will be serving great food, cakes, milk shakes and coffee.

As always the best of motown, northern, classic and modern soul will be played at Asfordby Parish Hall on Friday for Asfordby Soul 15! There will be some new acquisitions in the soul box. DJs to include Andy Devereaux, DJ Spanner and Maggie and Pete Woodcock.

On Friday at the Noels Arms Red Tape will debut. The Nottingham based band formed in 2006 and play a mix of rock and indie covers from the 80s onwards. For this gig their set is likely to have a rockier feel because recent illness has laid low their regular singer, so they’ve invited back their ex-singer, James. James also sings in another local band, Baklash, who’ll you know like to rock it up and shake the mic stand a bit.

The Black Swan will be the place to be to see Hobo Disco on Friday. Once upon a time, in a long, long lost discotheque a star exploded. When the glitter settled, five hobo party creatures crawled out from the abyss brandishing strange stringed instruments and unique party vibes. Their one sole purpose, to bring joy and merriment to any occasion. Popular pop classics were melted down and recast into the strongest of hobo, up-tempo, folk, gypsy, rock and pop party music.

Saturday sees Bitter and Twisted play at The Tornado Club on Asfordby Road. Bitter and Twisted have a unique brand of songs performed by Darren Hall singer and vocalist and his tub thumper (cajon) friend Pete.

The Genny B welcomes XMA to the venue on Saturday. Melton’s longest running live act XMA will entertain with their top quality punk rock anthems. 33 years and still going strong this band play songs from the likes of Rancid, Stiff Little Fingers, Angelic Upstarts, The Exploited, Damned, UK Subs and Cock Sparrer. Loud, proud and punk!

On Saturday at the Noels Arms Audioz will strut their stuff. This top live act perform rock classics from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Zombies, Black Sabbath, Cream, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Blondie, T-Rex, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Tina Turner, Primal Scream, Led Zeppelin, Republica, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and many more.

Luke and Lucy formerly of The Inspired return to the Noels Arms on Sunday. Their set will be a stripped back acoustic sound. Hits by Kings of Leon, Muse, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, Stereophonics and more.

Stacey McMullen will perform at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, on Sunday. Stacey is a contemporary folk artist from Nottingham. Her songwriting is uniquely crafted and cover subjects range from austerity to wars in the Middle East.

Cliff Bywater headlines at The Half Moon on Sunday. He plays keys and guitar and covers by bands including Oasis, Blur and Metallica.