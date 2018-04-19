Melton Gig Guide: April 20 to 22 - Melton Times

The Backbeat Drivers headline at the Noels Arms on Friday. Fancy a fun evening, handsome (and even modest) men, vocal harmonies, all served up with a large helping of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Kansas, The Blue Oyster Cult and guitars classics of the 60s, 70s and 80s, then this band for you.

TARRP will perform at The Black Swan on Friday. TARRP are a covers band from Leicester, specialising in classic rock and soul from the 60s all the way to the 00s. They play songs from the likes of Pink Floyd, Tom Petty, Ray Charles, ZZ Top, Weezer, Foo Fighters and Bruno Mars. TARRP are all-rounders with something for everyone.

Phone in sick, sell your kids or do whatever else it takes to get to the Genny B on Friday to see Indio Black. Indio Black are making a much-anticipated return to Melton; what’s more, it’s your one and only chance to see them this year. Grab your mates, your singing voice and dancing shoes, and kick-start the weekend with Indio’s heavy mix of great music, crowd interaction and rubbish jokes.

On Saturday at Asfordby Village Hall there will be a St George’s Day celebration with special guests Bakers Treat. The event is in memory of Leah Reek - fundraising in aid of Loros Hospice). Formed in 2002 Baker’s Treat are very different from the usual guitar based bands on the pub and club scene. They have a varied and dynamic sound and a natty line in waist coasts. Added to this all three of the guys sing and there are excellent vocal harmonies throughout. Their set is full of catchy numbers that everybody knows.

The Locks will be back in town on Saturday night at the Genny B. Get ya asses off the settee and mix with some real people. High octane tunes spanning over five decades.

Real Monsters, legends in their own rehearsal garage, will be at the Noels Arms on Saturday. A spring cocktail of sweet and superb guitar finery, frantic drumming, full-fat basslines and frontman frolicking is to be done solely for your pleasure. Loud chorus singalongs and ridiculous dancing is absolutely required.

Saturday sees Georgia Lilly gig at The Grapes. Georgia covers classic songs from a variety of genres, from the 60s to up to now. Her repertoire includes hits from Adele, Jess Glynne and Little Mix, to icons of classic soul like Aretha Franklin, The Jackson 5 and many more.

The Noels Arms welcomes Midnight Specials to the venue on Sunday. The Midnight Specials play a cool mix of Americana, old style country music, honky tonk, swing, blues and beyond. Double bass, mandolin, guitars, fiddle and killer harmony vocals combine to take you on a journey ‘unplugged’ through the great days of country music to the present day.

Neal Durose will perform at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, on Sunday. Neal has a varied repertoire of covers from Ed Sheeran to Guns N’ Roses, together with some self-penned songs.

Singer and guitarist Robert Perry, who performs regularly across the UK, will gig at The Half Moon on Sunday. Robert meticulously constructs his own backing music, utilising a wide range of instruments to produce well-crafted music, ideal for most entertainment needs.