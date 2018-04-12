Melton Gig Guide: April 12 to 15 - Melton Times

The Groove Merchants will headline at Amore Restaurant in Melton tonight. Why not join them for some chilled smooth jazz with a little blues? Many experienced vocalists will perform jazz standards, jazz funk, jazz blues and jazz rock fusion.

FFS (From Folk Age to the Space Age) will perform at the Noels Arms on Friday. This three-piece band from Leicestershire play a variety of rock, indie, soul and mod classics.

Easy Target return to Melton at The Cutting Room on Friday. This band started up oin 2015 for a one-off gig at a private function, things began to snowball and they soon had a reputation for lively shows packed with songs everybody loves. Songs from every decade, 1950s up until now.

Saturday sees The Veltones play at the Genny B. The Veltones play hits from Queen, Elvis, Stevie Wonder, and old favourites from the likes of Chic, Abba, James Brown, Bon Jovi and Meatloaf. Be sure to pack your boogie boots and your singing voices for what promises to be a great night.

Look out for Windborne at The Yurt in Brooksby on Saturday. Stunningly powerful vocal harmony floods the room as the four ‘Windborne Singers’ present Song on the Times, their project of working class movements for people’s rights from the past 400 years, sung for today struggles. The group was catapulted to new heights when clip of them singing in protest outside Trump tower went viral, and their Indiegogo for the project raised 1,600 per cent of its goal from 2,600 people in every State and 22 countries. For venue information visit www.birchcanoes.com or ticketing email jclohesy@gmail.com

Shack Shakers Rip the Sky will be ripping it up at The Black Swan on Saturday. The group play a lively mix of rock ‘n’ roll, R&B and roadhouse blues. Their repertoire includes numbers from The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, BB King and Status Quo.

Analogue Haze will bring the 80s back to the Noels Arms again on Saturday. A revised set in a new three-piece format.

The Grapes is the place to be to see Sounds Rite on Saturday. Brothers John and Ronnie Horton, two local lads, make up this popular singing duo. They first performed together back in 1972 in a band called Triax, but thanks to their love of music chose to continue to perform together. Since then they have been regularly filling pubs and clubs in and around Melton, playing rock, pop and ballads from the last five decades.

Sunday sees Doc Emmett Brown perform at the Noels Arms. The Doc Brown Trio is the covers group that songwriter Wes Finch (guitar and vocal) and cohorts Ben Haines (drums) and Jools Street (violin) channel their energy into. Collecting pop, rock, blues and country favourites from the 20th century and beyond, this experienced and talented trio give songs you’ll know a new rootsy twist, set your feet tapping and your head bobbing.

Musician, writer, activist and washing machine engineer Joe Solo gigs at The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial on Sunday. He has a growing reputation as both a performer and raconteur, being both thought-provoking, comical and punch-the-air political often in the same breath. He is not an artist you forget in a hurry. His musical odyssey began in 1987 fronting a bash-em- out band at school, and has seen him play seven countries either as lynchpin of pop-punk upstarts Lithium Joe or hammering out his unique brand of folk, punk and blues in his own right.

The Half Moons welcomes Charlie Grace to the venue on Sunday. With her bubbly personality, funny quips and comments, she’s a most irreverent entertainer. Charlie will perform music covers from the 60s to present day.