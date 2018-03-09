Melton fundraiser Dogs Trust will raise pounds for hounds

Have your say

A supporter of Dogs Trust Loughborough is hoping to raise much-needed pounds for homeless hounds with a night of song.

Graham Flinders, of Rotherby, has organised ‘Showtime,’ a special evening full of musical entertainment at the Melton Royal British Legion Club, on Friday, March 23.

There will be live performances from Platform Two, Kriz, Sharna and Terry Cary.

Ella Tonge, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Loughborough said: “We are absolutely delighted that Graham has chosen us to benefit from this fundraiser.

“He organises a charity event each year and I have heard great things about them, so we are really looking forward to it.

“Every penny raised will go towards making sure the dogs have everything they need whilst they are with us waiting for their forever homes.”

The event runs from 7.30-11.30pm. Tickets are £5 and must be bought in advance. There will also be a bar and a raffle.

For more information, to sponsor the evening, or to purchase tickets, call Graham on 07923 389576.