Melton Folk Festival set to be another big hit

The sweet sound of music, folk music, is hitting Melton’s streets again next Friday, Saturday and Sunday (August 3,4 and 5).

Melton Folk Festival returns with staged venues, an abundance of music sessions, singarounds, workshops, and Morris dancing, all to a back drop of a craft fair (Sunday) selling fine handmade gifts.

Organised by Melton Folk Club and sponsored by the Melton BID many town pubs and eateries have committed to hosting talented musical acts. They include Montero Lounge, The Cutting Room, Anne of Cleves, The Black Swan, The Boat, The Crown, Nigel’s 54A King Street Cafe, More Coffe Co, The Genny B, The Grapes, The Gas Tap, The Half Moon, The Vines and The Harboro.

Proceedings kick off at 6pm on Friday (August 3) with a singaround session at The Crown.

At the weekend (August 4 and 5) folk sounds can be heard from noon onwards on the open air stage in the Market Place.

For more information visit www.meltonfolkandcraftfair.com