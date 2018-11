Traditional and modern cribs from around the world will be on display in Melton at the weekend.

Take time out of your day to visit the Festival of Nativity Cribs at Sage Cross Methodist Church and be blown away by over 100 nativity scenes showing “the real meaning of Christmas”.

The festival runs from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and from 10.45am to 3pm on Sunday. Admission by programme will be £2, with children under 12 free.

Hot and cold food and drinks will be available both days.