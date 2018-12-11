Melton Elves offering wrapping service for Blokes Shopping Day event

Have you left your shopping until the last minute, or perhaps not even started it yet? Don’t panic, the Melton Elves are back in town to help.

Head to the Market Place on Sunday and look for the elves - surrounded with an array of gift tags, ribbons and gift paper to suit all tastes. Leave your gifts with them and they will send you packing with vouchers for coffee or a beer or two whilst you relax in the warm surroundings of The Cutting Room pub or the friendly More Coffee Co shop.

Upon your return collect all your purchases, wrapped and labelled, to find their rightful place under your Christmas tree.

To add to the ambiance there will also be a vintage and classic car meet and live musical entertainment from 103 The Eye.

The event runs from 10am until 4pm. All Melton Borough Council car parks will be free.