Melton Easter Bare Tree Hope Festival will celebrate the Resurrection

A unique Bare Tree Hope Festival will be held in Melton’s St Mary’s Church for the first time over the Easter period.

The aim of the event is to celebrate the Resurrection with hope and renewal. It will feature trees made by volunteers that have the themes of prayer, conservation, abolition of modern-day slavery, sustainable food production, charity, plastic pollution and new life.

The festival will take place on April 16 to 28, from 10.30am-2.30pm daily, except Easter Monday. Admission is free.

Organiser Gillian Ennis said: “We are looking forward to putting on this thought-provoking display which will be located beneath the new John Plumb window. The event is being supported by Churches Together.”

To enquire about exhibiting, email baretree@meltonvineyard.org.uk