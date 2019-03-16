Melton coffee shop has new owners

One of Melton’s independent coffee shops has changed ownership and is set to close temporarily for a re-fit.

More Coffee Co, on Market Place, is now being run by Tom and Layla Toms and their business partner Ian Hinett.

It remains open but customers have been advised that it will close on March 24 until April 1 for internal renovations and changes to take place.

Layla said: “We are closing for a re-fit but we are very excited about the business.

“We are in a fantastic location in Melton and we are pleased to be in a place which is known as a foody town.

“The business will do more on the food side and Ian will be our chef and we will continue to serve good quality coffee.”