Melton coffee morning to support veterans and launch Age UK’s Joining Forces Project

Older veterans, their spouses, carers, widows and widowers are invited to attend a veterans coffee morning in Melton.

The event, at Gloucester House, on Thursday, April 19, from 10am-12noon, is to launch Age UK Leicester Shire and Rutland’s Joining Forces Project.

The Mayor of Melton councillor Tejpal Bains will be attending to open the coffee morning.

Joining Forces is an Age UK Leicester Shire and Rutland project in partnership with SSAFA supporting veterans born before 1950, their widows/ widowers, families or people who care for them. The service covers Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.