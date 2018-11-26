Melton choir back in church venue ready for their popular Christmas concert

Global Harmony, Melton’s lively community world music choir, is looking forward to returning to St Mary’s Church for their popular Christmas concert, on Saturday, December 8, at 7.30pm.
They said a fond farewell to Liz Underhill, their musical director of 12 years in July and their new leader,Carl Hodson will be conducting the concert.
He has added to a very large existing repertoire with a wedding song from Croatia and a Christmas lullaby from the USA, along with some familiar carols and old favourites.
To add to the festive atmosphere, there will be a Christmas Hamper Raffle and wine and mince pies will be available in the interval.
Funds raised will be divided between New Leaf Triangle and air ambulance.
Tickets are £8, free admission for under 16s - call (01664) 586047 or 01509 880079, email joinus@globalharmony.org.uk, or pay at the door.