Melton ChocFest attracting national interest ahead of launch

Next weekend’s Melton ChocFest is attracting a lot of national attention if social media and coach bookings are a measure of interest.

A record 130 places have been booked by tour organiser National Holidays and other coach companies have booked or expressed interest in bringing visitors to the event.

Around 40 chocolatiers will be exhibiting their creations - an increase on last year - and the range of chocolate related goods on offer has also increased.

In addition to the chocolate covered pork pies, the more unusual offerings this year include chocolate pizza, chocolate kebab, chocolate wine, chocolate scotch egg, chocolate beer and chocolate pies. Chocolate lovers will be able to demolish a wall of chocolate which has come all the way from Blackpool to participate in the festival.

A new addition to ChocFest will be a spirits hall which will include Melton’s latest distillery Brentingby Gin. They will be joined by other distillers from the region and beyond to offer not just gin but whisky, rum, vodka, apple brandy and Sambuca, plus other liqueurs and flavoured spirits.

Tickets for the workshops have been selling fast with adults being able to make champagne truffles, Belgian chocolates and their own Christmas chocolates. Children aren’t forgotten with the possibility of making chocolate lollies, decorated chocolate bars and a chocolate platter.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “This is shaping up to be the largest chocolate festival in the UK.

“We have a whole host of treats in store for visitors and we are also catering for those who are looking for vegan, gluten free or other specialist foods.”

ChocFest is to be held at Melton Livestock Market on Saturday and Sunday, November 17 and 18, from 10am to 4pm.

Advance tickets (£4) are available from Melton Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe and online at www.goleicestershire.com/events/chocfest.aspx

Tickets on the gate are £5. Children 16 and under are free.