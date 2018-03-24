Melton charities and community groups offered free unsold food from Tesco this Easter

Charities and community groups in Melton are asked if they would like to receive surplus food from Tesco this Easter.

Across the UK the supermarket already distributes hundreds of thousands of meals to good causes each week as part of its Community Food Connection scheme, run in conjunction with food charity FareShare and powered by FoodCloud technology.

Community Food Connection enables thousands of charities and community groups to pick up surplus food from Tesco, but some of those groups take a break during school holidays, which means Tesco can offer free unsold food to even more organisations over Easter.

“We know that there are some charities that may offer holiday clubs, or groups that put on special events over the Easter holidays, and it is exactly those sort of groups that we want to hear from,” said Tesco’s head of community Alec Brown.

“Whatever time of year it is, we would much rather that unsold food is put to good use in the community, and feeds people first, rather than going to waste.”

The surplus food includes fresh produce such as fruit, vegetables and bakery products and chilled food like meat, cheese and ready meals.

Groups registered with the Community Food Connection are given scheduled collection days and receive a text to tell them what food is available. They can then choose what they want from the surplus food on offer.

If you are a charity or community group that could benefit from the support of Community Food Connection this Easter, visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-go to register.