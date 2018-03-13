Melton businesses want you to help them support Sport Relief

Melton Sports will be pulling out all the stops for Sport Relief with a special fundraising event on Saturday.

The King Street shop’s special guest will be sports massage therapist Vicki Stones Hurrell who will be offering advice, taping and short treatments between 11am and 2pm in return for a donation.

There will also be a healthy bake sale, sweepstake and an auction of a Leicester Tigers jersey signed by the first team squad. Bids above the reserve of £45 can be emailed to meltonsports@gmail.com or sent by text to 07982 471118.

Vicki has been working in sports massage therapy for five years after studying sports injury, management and prevention at Loughborough and also has a specific interest in diet and nutrition. No appointments are necessary, just pop in on the day.

Other activities for Sport Relief that the Melton Times is aware of include a five kilometre fun run around the town parks on Thursday, March 22.

Waterfield Leisure Centre alongside Melton Borough Council have organised the Everyone Active Fun Run for 12noon. There is a minimum donation of £2 to take part.

The event is bookable in centre, via the app or over the phone on 01664 563550. For more information contact Abigail Grewcock at abigailgrewcock@everyoneactive.com

If you are doing something charitable for Sport Relief (March 17-23) then why not get in touch? Send us a picture, tell us how much you have raised and what you have done. Email john.mason@jpress.co.uk