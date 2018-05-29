Melton bandstand summer concert series starts

Have your say

The Melton Town Estate summer series of free concerts at the bandstand in New Park starts this weekend.

The Melton Band will perform the opening concert on Sunday from 2.45 pm.

Seating is available but people can take their own. Refreshments will also be on sale.

Future dates for your diary: June 10 - Ibstock Brick Brass Band’ June 17 - Syston Band, June 24 - Rutland Concert Band, July 1 - Wigton Band, July 8 - Stamford Stompers, July 15 - Harborough Band, July 22 - Kibworth Band, July 29 - Croft Silver Band, August 5 - Ratby Midland Band, August 12 - Nottingham Concert Band, August 19 - Enderby Band, August 26 - Springfield Jazz Ensemble Quartet.