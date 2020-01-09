Melton author hoping for another best seller with new horror novel

A Melton author who penned an Amazon best-selling novel is hoping her latest book will be just as successful.

Helen Cardwell, who works for Brooksby Melton College and is a former student there, was delighted to see her debut release - The House in the Attic - knock ‘The Woman in Black’ off top spot in the online retailer’s horror chart.

The Memory of Moths book cover EMN-200901-123708001

Now, she hopes her newest release - The Memory of Moths - will be just as well received.

“It’s completely different to anything I’ve written before,” Helen told the Melton Times.

“It is much darker than my previous books, and far more brutal.”

The story takes place in the small town of Scarlet Point, a place that is quite literally haunted by a decade’s old mystery.

The town has never quite escaped the events set in motion that night all those years before, but as Halloween and the anniversary collide, all hell is let loose, with deadly consequences.

It’s obvious someone knows the truth and is determined that justice, or maybe vengeance, is served.

But, the question is, which is responsible - a human element or something otherworldly?

However, most surprising of all is the fact that, so far, most people have questioned the curious title.

Helen, who has returned to Melton to live with family after working in the United States, added: “While I was researching the book I came across an article that reported how when trauma was induced in moths during their late larval stage they remembered that trauma once they emerged from their cocoon.

“It fit so perfectly with elements of the story there was no way I couldn’t choose it for the title.”

The Memory of Moths, which Helen has entered in Amazon’s Pen to publish competition for emerging literaryt talent, is available to buy from Amazon and Lulu.com in both paperback and e-book.