Melton arts and craft fayre attracts thriving trade and is likely to return

With over 50 stalls, the first arts and craft fayre held at Melton Livestock Market proved popular with customers.

Available to buy in the exhibition hall and farmers market was woodwork, paintings, jewellery, plants, gift boxes and decorative ornaments as well as refreshments.

Annaleise Burrows, stalls, units and events manager for Melton Livestock Market, said: “This was our first arts and craft fayre here which ran alongside our first horse and tack sale of the year.

“With Mother’s Day around the corner this was a chance for shoppers to purchase quirky homemade items from local businesses for loved ones.

“I would like to thank our units that opened to support us including Dickinson & Morris, 1324 Coffee and Grasmere Farm, along with our regular market traders who came to stand and support.

“What sets us apart from other events is that we are very competitive with our table and pitch rents.

“I hope to run another event like this one soon.”