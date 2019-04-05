Melton Artisan Cheese Fair will have over 300 cheeses to try and buy

The UK’s largest cheese fair will return for its ninth year when the Artisan Cheese Fair takes place in Melton next month (May 4 and 5).

Over 60 cheesemakers and producers are expected to attend, showcasing over 300 of the country’s rarest and most sought after cheeses to taste and buy - most not often found on the local cheese counter.

Cheese on display in all shapes and sizes at the Artisan Cheese Fair in Melton PHOTO: Tim Williams

Many of the winners and entrants from this year’s national Artisan Cheese Awards - to be held on April 25 - will be present at the event.

The Artisan Cheese Fair will be held from 10am to 4pm at Melton Livestock Market.

The cheese fair is focused on smaller artisan cheese makers with producers coming from all over the British Isles - last year saw a strong contingent from Ireland attend.

As well as cheese, there will also be traditional Melton Mowbray pork pies, cider, cakes, beer, chocolate, wine, charcuterie, and much more.

Lots of samples to be tasted PHOTO: Tim Williams

There will be a full programme of demonstrations and workshops including how to make your own cheese and for the kids - butter making. In the theatre a chef/cheesemonger will demonstrate a recipe with cheese and a cheese retailer will show you how to taste cheese with samples. There will also be the usual tastings sessions of cheese with wine, Irish cheeses, goats and sheeps cheese and more.

An award-winning gospel choir and other musicians will provide entertainment with a variety of street food for those who get hungry during the festival.

Further information and tickets are available online from www.goleicestershire.com/events/artisan-cheese-fair.aspx / www.cheesefair.co.uk, Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton and the Visit Leicester Centre. Admission is £5 (£4 in advance), with children under 16 free.

Matthew O’Callaghan from the Melton Food Partnership, and organiser of the Artisan Cheese Fair, said: “The Artisan Cheese Fair has grown in size each year and we now have more exhibitors than any other cheese festival in the country.

“It’s become a real highlight of the food events calendar and with so many artisan producers under one roof, it’s a rare opportunity to taste, sample and buy the best cheeses available in the UK which is why many of the leading cheese retailers attend the fair.”