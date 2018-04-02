Melton Artisan Cheese Fair back in May

The Artisan Cheese Fair returns to Melton for a fourth year next month (May 5-6).

Over 60 excellent cheesemakers and producers are expected to attend, showcasing over 300 of the UK’s rarest and most sought after cheeses to taste and buy - most not often found on the local cheese counter.

Many of the winners and entrants from this year’s national Artisan Cheese Awards - to be held on April 26 - will be present.

The cheese fair is focused on smaller artisan cheese makers with producers coming from all over England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland. As well as cheese, there will also be traditional Melton Mowbray pork pies, cider, cakes, beer, chocolate, wine, charcuterie, and much more.

There is also a full programme of talks, tastings and demonstrations, and entertainment from the Eaga Gospel Choir, Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra and New St George Morris Dancers.

The Artisan Cheese Fair will be held from 10am-4pm both days at Melton Mowbray Market.

Further information and tickets are available online from www.goleicestershire.com/artisancheesefair or from Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton and the Visit Leicester Centre.

Admission is £5 (£4 in advance), with children under 16 free. Group rates can be requested by contacting matthewoc@gmail.com