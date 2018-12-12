Meet Santa at Melton’s Twinlakes Winter Wonderland

Thousands of twinkly lights and real Christmas trees will be featured in this year’s Winter Wonderland at Twinlakes.

The Melton theme park will have a Christmas hunt, reindeer feeding, letters to Santa, a giant snow globe, gingerbread decorating and other festive attractions for families to enjoy (additional charge applies for some activities).

The Buffalo Stampede Roller Coaster at Twinlakes PHOTO: John Isgar

Santa and his helpers will also help put the smiles on children’s faces in his grotto (book online to secure your place).

Travel through the fairytale forest, ride Santa’s sleigh train, see Rudy the Reindeer and meet the big man himself in his cosy log cabin. Children’s grotto tickets receive a special token from Santa which can be taken to the gift shop. Grotto tickets are charged at £7 per child.

Santa’s grotto has to be seen to be believed and so no photography, filming or mobile phones will be allowed inside.

The park is open on Christmas Eve but will be a pre-book only day. It closes at 4pm.