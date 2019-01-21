Magic Mirror show looking back at memories of Melton Misiuda Academy of Dance

The Misiuda Academy of Dance will perform their ‘Magic Mirror’ dance show at Melton Theatre on Saturday, February 9.

It will feature a lively, colourful mix of ballet, tap and modern dances from dancers aged to adult. There will be a matinee at 1pm and an evening show at 6pm.

Nicola Clay, academy owner, said: “This will be my last show as I will be passing the school over to somebody new after 27 years of teaching.

“It is also the last show for my oldest class who have been dancing with me since they were three so I’m sure we will be emotional.”

After 14 years of dancing it’s time for the big girls to leave and go their own way in the world. How will they survive without their weekly classes of tap, ballet and modern? Join them as they take a look in the Magic Mirror at some of their favourite dances and remember the fun times they have enjoyed over the years at the Misiuda Academy of Dance.

Tickets are £16.50 for adults with concessions £15. They are available from the box office on (01664) 851111.