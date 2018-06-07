Macmillan coffee morning for treasured Meltonian June

Another coffee morning is to be held in memory of Meltonian June Roper who passed away in 2004.

Over many years June was a key fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, selling her homemade jams and chutneys and holding an annual coffee morning at her home on Ankle Hill.

Some of June’s friends, and members of the local Macmillan fundraising group are keeping June’s memory and her passion for Macmillan alive by hosting this coffee morning at one of June’s favourite venues - Hamilton Tennis Club on Sandy Lane.

So, if you remember June and used to support her, or if you would just like to show your support for Macmillan, then pop along tomorrow from 10am onwards.